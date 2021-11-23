Search

23/11/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Deaths in Limerick - November 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Bridie Byrnes (née Davey) from Newcastle West, Limerick / Gurteen, Sligo

Formerly of Riversdale, Gurteen, Co Sligo. Died peacefully at St Catherines Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Sadly missed by her loving son Kieran, daughter Dympna Healy, sister Maisie, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday 24th November from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral service at Shannon Crematorium on Thursday 25th November at 2pm. Please observe the Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peig) O'Connell (née Manton) of Douglas, Cork / Newcastle West, Limerick.

She died on the 20th November, 2021, unexpectedly, at home. The O’Connell family are devastated to announce the sudden and insurmountable loss of the loving wife of John, devoted mother of Grace, Alice and Liam and adoring grandmother to Lily.

Peig will be deeply missed by her husband and family, her sons-in-law Ian and Yorick, siblings Michael, Joanie, Joey and Maureen, mother-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours and everyone that knew and loved her.

May she Rest in Peace.

No Flowers Please.

Reposing at Keohane’s Funeral Home, Copley Street on Wednesday 24th November from 6pm with Prayers at 7pm.

Service at The Island Crematorium on Thursday 25th November at 1pm which can be viewed at the link below.

Messages of Condolence for the family can be left by clicking on the link below.

In keeping with current government advice anyone attending should adhere to social distancing.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James Griffin of 2 Willow Drive, Bloomfield, Annacotty, Limerick.

James passed away, suddenly, on Saturday, November 20th 2021.

Survived by his adoring mum Carol, sister Gillian and brother Patrick, brother-in-law Paul and sister-in-law Cathy, nephews Dylan and Ryan, grandmother Mary, uncles, godchildren Ryan, Ayden and Arthur and his wide circle of incredible friends near and far.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his mother Carol's residence in 57 Oak Drive, Bloomfield, Newtown, Annacotty, Limerick, (Eircode V94449R) this Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass.

Mass can be viewed by clicking the link below.

Service to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

A massive thank you to James' neighbours and in particular Doctor Dennis and Doctor Stephen and all the team at University Hospital Limerick for everything they did for James on Saturday night.

Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19 (Mask wearing & no hand shaking requested, please).

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

