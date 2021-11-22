Search

22/11/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, November 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Caroline O'Callaghan Kilmallock, Limerick and late of Carew Park, Limerick

Predeceased by her partner Gerard Power and her sister Marie.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Carol, Mary, Leanne and Jennifer, sons Gerard, Wayne and Michael, grandchildren, brothers Noel, Michael, Gerard, Clement and Patrick (Wack), sisters Philomena and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (November 23rd) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (November 24th) in St John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Ryan (Skehan), Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, formerly of Derryhasna. November 19th 2021 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his son Jason, brothers Sean, Tony and Tom, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Thursday 25th November from 6 P.M. to 7.30 P.M. for family and close friends. Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Friday 26th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 A.M. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in O’Brien’s Bridge cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Vincent’s Lisnagry.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Hanna Curtin (née Foley) Knockgloss, Broadford, Limerick / Meelin, Cork

Hanna passed away peacefully on 22nd November 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Dromcollogher Respite Centre. Loving wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her sons Jerry and David, daughter Helen Bourke (Tipperary), son-in-law John, grandchildren Tommy, P.J., Norita and Eoin, sister-in-law Nora Lavery (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful carers, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 11.45am to The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. The funeral cortege will travel to the church via Gleann na gCapall. Mass will be streamed live. (Link to follow) Burial afterwards in Rockchapel Cemetery, Rockchapel, Co. Cork. In line with HSE Guidelines please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands at the funeral home, church and cemetery.

----------------------------------------------------------

