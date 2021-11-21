Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, November 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peig) O'Connell (née Manton), Broadale, Douglas and late of Newcastle West.
On the 20th November, 2021, unexpectedly, at home. The O’Connell family are devastated to announce the sudden and insurmountable loss of the loving wife of John, devoted mother of Grace, Alice and Liam and adoring grandmother to Lily.
Peig will be deeply missed by her husband and family, her sons-in-law Ian and Yorick, siblings Michael, Joanie, Joey and Maureen, mother-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours and everyone that knew and loved her.
May she Rest in Peace
No Flowers Please
Messages of Condolence for the family can be left by clicking on the ‘Condolence’ link on rip.ie
In keeping with current government advice anyone attending should adhere to social distancing.
Funeral Arrangements Later
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
To leave a message of condolence, please click here
Mary Ita Curtin, Fergus Scanlan, Chairman of Friends of St Ita’s; Maureen Kennelly, Noreen Conway, Director of Nursing and Marie Corbett at the cheque presentation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.