Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, November 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Benson (née O'Connor), late of Rainbows End, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Mary died peacefully in St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dearest mother of Audrey, Dermot, Ray and the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law Mary, Ethna and Chele, grandchildren Jason, Julieanne, and Rachel, Joseph, Robert, Annette and Aisling, great-grandchildren Jack, Amy, Rebecca, Alan, Emerson, Leo, Logan and Millie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral will arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Tuesday 23rd November 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.



----------

The death has occurred of Mary Cagney (née Shanahan) of East Square, Askeaton, Shanahan’s Shop and Cagney’s Bar, on the 19th November 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donal and survived by her loving daughters Elena and Ciara, sons-in-law Ken and Dean, adored granddaughters Katie, Evie and Ella and special friend Hilary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, many neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Askeaton (Eircode V94 K598) this Sunday 21st November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church Askeaton for Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. Requiem Mass can be viewed online on https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/. By request of the family strictly no handshaking. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.



---------



The death has occurred of Teresa Coughlan (née O'Dwyer) of Ballybeg, Oola, and late of Russellstown, Monard, on 18th November 2021. Teresa, predeceased by her daughter Josie and baby Daniel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband John, sons John, Michael and Patrick, grandchildren, brothers Michael and Patrick, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Church of The Sacred Heart, Oola at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Anthony's Cemetery, Oola. Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing.