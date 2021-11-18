Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, November 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzgibbon of Coolfree, Ballyorgan, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick. (Retired NT) passed away peacefully on November 18 in the excellent care of the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, Croom, Co. Limerick. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, Mary, Bridget, Maria, Catherine, nephews, Martin and William, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nephews, great grand niece, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Lying in repose at McCarthy's funeral home Kilfinane on Friday, November 19 from 7.00 pm. followed by rosary at 8.00 p.m. Removal from funeral home private to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyorgan after rosary. Requiem Mass at noon Saturday 20th November in St Joseph's Church, Ballyorgan followed by burial in Kildorrery Cemetery. Please adhere to Government and HSE advice regarding Covid guidelines at all times.

-------



The death has occurred of Mary (Dolly) Gavin (née Powell) of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Cliona Park and High Road, Thomondgate, Limerick. In her 102nd year. Predeceased by her husband Dick and daughter Del. Very deeply regretted by her sons Junior and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Dora and Liz, sister-in-law Deirdre, nieces, nephews, many friends and kind neighbours. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (November 20) at 10.00am in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

--------



The death has occurred of Anna Malone (née Fearon) of Limerick / Dundalk, Louth. Passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice on 16th November 2021. Dearly loved wife of the late Paul Malone, very dearly missed by sons Paul and Brian, Camille, Gillian and grandchildren Zakk, Seamus, Thom and Frank, her brothers and sisters, Tommy, Mary, Martin, Kevin, Aileen, Sheila, Gerard and extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral at St Patrick’s Church at 11am on Saturday, November 27, followed by a private family burial. Donations to Milford Hospice in lieu of flowers. “Reunited with her beloved husband Paul”.

--------

The death has occurred of William (Bill) P. Maloney of Tragara, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Willie died on November 17 2021, peacefully at Corbally House Nursing home. Beloved husband of the late Noreen. Dearly loved father of Peter, Niall and Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters in law Roslyn, Grainne and Mary, grandchildren Stephen, Killian, Brian and Conor, brother Stephen, sister Beatrice, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Tom and George, sisters Dan and Dympna. Reposing at Thompsons funeral home, Thomas Street on Sunday (21st November) from 4:30 pm to 6.00 p.m. for family and friends. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, on Monday (22nd November) at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Willie's Requiem Mass will be live streamed. In light of Covid, leaving a message on the RIP.ie condolences page rather than attending will be just as appreciated.

-------

The death has occurred of Patricia Smith (née O'Donnell) of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick / Ballynanty, Limerick. On November 18th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother of Terri, Kirsty, Lorraine and the late Keith. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Mark, her beloved grandchildren Dean, Colin, Emma, Mark, Grace, Harry and Amber, her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street for family and close friends this Sunday (21st November) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross this Monday (22nd November) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Patricia’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.



--------



