Deaths in Limerick - November 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Eileen Danaher (née Heffernan)

Of Dromsally Cottage, Cappamore

On November 16, 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by family. Predeceased by her husband John and her daughter Catherine. Sadly missed by her son Roger, daughters Clodagh and Sinead, sons in law Liam and Patsy, grandchildren Ruairi, Ava, Roisin, Lucy and Tess, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore, Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm for family and friends. Arriving in St Michael's Church, Cappamore Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards at Old Pallas Cemetery. Family flowers only. Please adhere to government guidelines.

*******

The death has occurred of Eileen Hickey (née Keogh)

Or Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, late of Watergate.

Very deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo, for family and close friends, on Thursday, November 18 from 7.00pm to 8.30pm, Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Mike (Patrick Michael) Lyons

Of Coventry, England and formerly, Kilfinane

On November 4, 2021 – peacefully at University Hospital Coventry. Beloved husband of the late Bernie (née Mahedy) Mullingar, Co Westmeath and brother of the late Bridie, Eileen, Mary, Annie, Theresa and Patrick. Sadly missed by his sisters Betty and Peggy, the O’Reilly family, nieces, nephews and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Cathedral of Christ the King Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie.

*******

The death has occurred of Helen McNamara

Of Deer Court, Carew Park

Late of the Abbey

Very deeply regretted by the extended McNamara family, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, partner Joseph and his family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday, November 19 at 1pm in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please note the reposal in the Funeral Home will be strictly private for family only.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Phillip Russell

Of Belmont Road, Castleconnell and Loughrea, Galway

Phillip died peacefully at Bandon Community Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearest father of Gavin, Keith and the late Ronan. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Siobhan, grandchildren Conor and Harry, Erin, Keelyn, Ronan, David and Keri, extended family and friends.

Beloved brother of Sheila, Una, Carmel and Ann. Predeceased by his brothers Tom and Mike and his sisters Rita, Genevieve and Marie.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, November 19, from 5pm to 6pm. for family and friends.

Requiem Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy on Saturday, November 20, at 12 noon. Visit https://www.churchservices.tv/milfordlimerick to view.

Burial afterwards in Rakerin Cemetery, Kilbeacanty, Loughrea, Co. Galway, arriving 2.30pm approximately.

House private.

*******

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Vaughan (née Noonan)

Of Corbally

On November 16, 2021 peacefully in the excellent and kind care of the staff at Roseville Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother of Mary and Anne (Mulqueen). Sadly missed her son-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Ita, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street this Friday, November 19 at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines, no handshaking please. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street.