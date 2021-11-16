Search

16/11/2021

Deaths in Limerick - November 16, 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Liam O'Connor, Kilmurry Road, Garryowen, Limerick.

Formerly of An Post, Liam, will be fondly remembered by his wife Mary, children Susan, Jacqueline, Gavin, Geraldine and their families, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

House strictly private.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for his family and his close friends, on Wednesday (November 17th) from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a private Cremation Service at a later date.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

May He Rest in Peace.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Messages of condolence can be left online here. 

