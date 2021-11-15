Deaths in Limerick: Monday, November 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Kay (Catherine) Coffey (née Burke), Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Beagh, Gort, Co. Galway), November 14th 2021, on her 93rd birthday, peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother of Dermot, Elaine, Eugene and Kieran. Predeceased by her siblings Paddy, Moira, Tessie, Ronnie, Val, Madeline, Michael and close family friend Paddy Forde. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Aine, Annette and Antoinette, her beloved grandchildren Jessica, David, Andy, Ronan, Jenny, Peter, Clodagh, Paula and Jack, greatgrand son Teddy, sister Anne (Whelan) and brother Toddy, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Wednesday (17th November) at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bernie Nicholas (née O’Mahony) of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick and late of the Horse and Hound, Mulgrave Street, Limerick and Formerly of Lixnaw, County Kerry, 14 November 2021.

Lovingly remembered by her husband Noel, daughters Bridget and Frances, son Jack, son-in-law Colm Lally and grandson Tom, sisters Frances, Joan, Nora and Peg and Brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

The funeral will arrive at St. John’s Cathedral, for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at 11am on Wednesday, 17 November 2021. Bernie will then be laid to rest at Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Christine (Chriss) Aherne (née Long) Feohanagh, Limerick / Tournafulla, Limerick.

On November 14, 2021 peacefully at Milford Hospice following a short illness, borne with great grace and courage, surrounded by love and in the tender care of the wonderful Milford Hospice staff.

Devoted wife to Miceál and adored mother of her sons Tomás (USA), Michael and Noel (Australia) and her only daughter Íde. Predeceased by her sisters Nell, Sheila (Enright), Noreen (Delee) and Doreen (Curtin) and her brothers Jack and Tom.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughter, much loved grandchildren Seán, Emer, Connor, Rory, Thomas, Catherine, Saoirse and Fionn.

Sadly missed by her sister Nancy (Sexton) and brothers Willie (Canada) and Charlie (UK), her daughters-in-law Theresa, Yvonne (O'Neill), and Yvonne (Murphy), by Íde's partner Ronan and by Chriss’s nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Wednesday at 11.30am to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

Church restricted to 50% capacity. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the church. Please refrain from shaking hands at the church and cemetery.

-----------------------------------------------------

Messages of condolence can be left online here.