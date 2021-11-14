Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, November 14, 2021

The death has occurred of William (Bill Jack) O'Grady, Rathkeale.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Albert (Mungret), and Liam, daughters Jackie O Shaughnessy (Croagh), Patricia Insley (Rathkeale) and Samantha, daughters-in-law Carol and Mary, sons-in-law Ger and Gerard, grandchildren Darragh, Gavin, Aisling, Dawn, Noelle, Eibhlin, Ciara, William and Jamie, brothers, sisters,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his kind neighbour Blacky Mac.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Jackie's residence in Old Court, Croagh, (V94F9PH) this Tuesday, November 17th, from 4pm-7pm. Arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Wednesday.

Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

(Mask wearing & no hand shaking requested please)

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or on rip.ie

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne O'Donnell, Thornbury, Raheen; formerly of Hospital and Killusty, Co Tipperary, and late of Adapt).

November 13th 2021, peacefully at home. Dearly loved mother of Sharon, Triona and John, beloved Nana to Sean. Predeceased by her brother Jim and sister Joan. Sadly missed by James O’Brien and her son-in-law Finbarr, brother Mick, sisters Frances and Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends and all her colleagues in Adapt.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence for family and close friends this Monday (15th November) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Raheen Church, Raheen, this Tuesday (16th November) at 10.00am followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon. Anne’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on here Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen Lordan (née Hennessy), Lackenacumeen, Belgooly and late of Glenroe.

On November 14th 2021 in the wonderful care of the Staff at Haven Bay Care Centre, Kinsale. Eileen (nee Hennessy), beloved wife of the late Donal and dear mother of James, Don, Kieran, Declan and Mary (Lyons) and sister of the late Patrick, John and Mickey Joe.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Noreen, Angela and Joanne, son-in-law Willie, her 12 grandchildren, sisters Hannah (Costello) and Mary (Moran), brothers Stephen, Seamus and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale, on Monday from 6pm to 7pm, for family and close friends.

Eileen's Funeral Cortege will leave Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale, on Tuesday at 12.30pm approx. en route to Sacred Heart Church, Belgooly, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. After Mass, Eileen's Funeral Cortege will travel via Lackenacumeen Hill, Scart, onto Clontead Cross and back to Belgooly, en route to St. Eltin's Cemetery, Kinsale.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if attending Eileen's funeral.

Family flowers only.

Condolences can be left for the family on the “condolence” link on rip.ie

May Eileen Rest in Peace.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridie Hartnett (née Morey), Fitzgerald Place, Clondulane, Fermoy and Dromcollogher.

Bridie passed away suddenly but peacefully in her 92nd year at her home. Beloved wife of the late Con and dear mother of the late Alfie and Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Val, Tony and Olan, daughters Ita, Geraldine, Theresa and Jackie, all her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Donie, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Mag, Mary and Maureen, brother-in-law Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home Fermoy Monday 6.00.pm. – 7.30.pm. Reception into Queen of Peace Church, Dublin Road, Fermoy Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass funeral afterwards to Kilcrumper new cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.facebook.com/ronaynefuneraldirectorsfermoy/

Bridie's family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time. You are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Bridie on the condolence page on rip.ie This will be welcomed and greatly appreciated by the family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice please.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joan Goodwin (née Phelan), Chestnut Grove, Rathkeale.

Died peacefully on 14th November 2021 at her residence. Wife of the late William and mother of the late Brian. Deeply regretted by her daughter Madeline, sons Liam and Eugene, son-in-law Barry, grandson Derrick and his wife Tara, granddaughter Kerie, great-granddaughter Sadie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Madeline Dillon's residence, Castlematrix, Rathkeale (V94AOP4) on Tuesday, 16th November from 5 pm to 7 pm for family and close friends. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Wednesday 17th November for 1:30 pm funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's New Cemetery. Please observe government Covid-19 guidelines. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link on rip.ie

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

