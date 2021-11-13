Deaths in Limerick - November 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Sr. Nora Wall of Mount St. Vincent, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick. Formerly of Mondellihy, Dromcollogher, County Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her sisters Mai Tuohey and Kathleen; brothers James, Fr. David, Michael and Patrick. Sadly missed by her Sisters of Mercy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in the Wall and Tuohey families, especially Gerard Wall and Mary Tuohey.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Monday, (November 15) from 3.30pm, with prayers at 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (November 16) at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.

______________________

The death has occurred of Jane (Jeddy) Neiland of Keane Street, Killalee, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Esther; sister Ann and brother Sean. Sadly missed by her sisters Angela and Helen and brother Michael, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Tuesday (November 16) from 5pm to 6pm for family and close friends.

Jeddy’s funeral cortege will pass her home on Wednesday (November 17) at 2.15pm (approx) en route to Shannon Crematorium for cremation service at 3pm. Click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

______________________

The death has occurred of Mary McCormack (née Collins) of Rathreigh, Ardagh, Limerick.

Funeral Mass on Monday (November 15) at 12.30pm in Coolcappa Church with burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

House private please.

______________________

The death has occurred of Phil Hogan (née Clancy) of Russell Court, Ballykeeffe, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Edward Street, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Brian; children Siobhán, Gráinne, Nevis, Brian Jnr., Jonathan and Shane; daughter-in-law Natalie; granddaughter Carolina; sisters Margie & Carmel, brothers, sisters-in-law brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (November 15) from 5-6.30pm, for family and close friends.

Cremation service at 3pm on Tuesday at Shannon Crematorium - click here for live stream.

No flowers please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

______________________

The death has occurred of Bridie Hartnett (née Morey) of Fitzgerald Place, Clondulane, Fermoy, Cork. Late of Dromcollogher, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Con and mother of the late Alfie and Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Val, Tony and Olan; daughters Ita, Geraldine, Theresa and Jackie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Donie, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Mag, Mary and Maureen, brother-in-law Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice please.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

______________________

The death has occurred of Tammy Griffin Jackson of Ballygrennan Close, Moyross, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Emmanuel; children Jayséan and Jessianne; mother Margaret; stepfather Tommy; brothers Mark and Anthony; sisters Anna, Shona and Mary; sisters-in-law Pamela, Louise and Síobhan; brothers-in-law Philip and Frank; parents-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, on Tuesday (November 16) at 12noon. Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Claire Foundation.

May they all rest in peace