12/11/2021

Deaths in Limerick - November 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Laurence (Lar) Condon of Gouldavoher Estate, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Bellevue, Fermoy, County Cork & Dunlop Tyres.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann (née Ahern); children Marie, Michael, Majella, Paul, Mark, Helen, Claire and Laura; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, especially Ann’s sister Sr. Helen Aherne, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (November 13) between 4pm and 5pm for family and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Sunday (November 14) at 2pm with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery - click here for live stream.

Family Flowers Only, donations if required to Milford Care Centre.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Sarah Ghani (née Kennedy) of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick city. Formerly of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect.

Beloved wife of Abdul and dearly loved mother of Darragh and Hassan.

Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Jillian; her grandchildren Grace and Alex, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street Monday (November 15), for family and close friends, between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Tuesday (November 16) at 11am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Mattie Griffin of The Cottages, Ardagh, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedys Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday (November 14) between 6pm and 7pm. Requiem Mass at St Molua’s Church, Ardagh at 11.30am on Monday with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mattie's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Ardagh Carrigkerry Parish Facebook page.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Robert McNulty of Kickham Avenue, Prospect, Limerick city. Late of Homebase, Childers Road.

Beloved husband of Marion and dearly loved father of Robert and David. Predeceased by his sister Kay.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Karen and Christine, his beloved grandchildren Donncha, Sophia and Éabha, brothers Joe and Gerard, sisters Annette and Majella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, for family and close friends, on Sunday (November 14) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in St. Joseph's Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Monday (November 15) at 11.30am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.

