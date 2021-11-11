Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, November 11, 2021

The death has occurred of Damian Bujak of Pinewood, Gouig, Castleconnell and formerly of Poland. On November 10, 2021. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, parents Kris and Eva, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Saturday, November 13 to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Alexis Clancy of Raglan Street, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and originally of St Francis' Abbey, St. Mary's, Limerick. Alexis passed away peacefully in Suffolk on January 18, 2021. Beloved father of Denise, Stephen, Donna, Ciara, twins Shura and Sabrina and dearest brother of Charlie, Gerard, Kevin and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick on Saturday, November 27, at 10am. Burial of ashes immediately afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Church attendance will be restricted to 50% capacity and social distancing protocols will be adhered to.

The death has occurred of Marie Kealey (née Roberts) of Woodview Park, Caherdavin, Limerick. Peacefully on November 10, 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, son Colin, brother Noel, grandchildren Aidan and Jack, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Sarah, brother-in-law Denis, sister-in-law Yvonne, relatives, friends, neighbours and carers. Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Marie on Saturday, November 13, at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Please observe Government guidelines with regard to mask wearing and social distancing. Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Maura O'Brien (née Keegan) of Woodlawn Park, Limerick City and late of Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Maura, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Julie, Tracey, Stephen and Audrey, grandchildren Dylan, Keith, Emma, Tracey, Anna, Sean, Ewan, Aran, Eoin and Saiorse, sisters Kathleen, Peg and Ann, brothers Pat, Eamon and James, sons-in-law Noel, Jonathan and Peter, other relatives, friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (November 13th) at 11am in St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Quaid of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick. Pat, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his brother John. Very deeply regretted by his family, friends, the staff and fellow residents of Athlunkard Nursing Home. Requiem Mass on Saturday (November 13) at 10am in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live.

