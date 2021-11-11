Search

11/11/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, November 11, 2021

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Damian Bujak of Pinewood, Gouig, Castleconnell and formerly of Poland. On November 10, 2021. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, parents Kris and Eva, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Saturday, November 13 to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

---------

The death has occurred of Alexis Clancy of Raglan Street, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and originally of St Francis' Abbey, St. Mary's, Limerick. Alexis passed away peacefully in Suffolk on January 18, 2021. Beloved father of Denise, Stephen, Donna, Ciara, twins Shura and Sabrina and dearest brother of Charlie, Gerard, Kevin and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick on Saturday, November 27, at 10am. Burial of ashes immediately afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Church attendance will be restricted to 50% capacity and social distancing protocols will be adhered to.

----------

The death has occurred of Marie Kealey (née Roberts) of Woodview Park, Caherdavin, Limerick. Peacefully on November 10, 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, son Colin, brother Noel, grandchildren Aidan and Jack, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Sarah, brother-in-law Denis, sister-in-law Yvonne, relatives, friends, neighbours and carers. Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Marie on Saturday, November 13, at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Please observe Government guidelines with regard to mask wearing and social distancing. Mass will be live streamed. 

-----------

The death has occurred of Maura O'Brien (née Keegan) of Woodlawn Park, Limerick City and late of Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Maura, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Julie, Tracey, Stephen and Audrey, grandchildren Dylan, Keith, Emma, Tracey, Anna, Sean, Ewan, Aran, Eoin and Saiorse, sisters Kathleen, Peg and Ann, brothers Pat, Eamon and James, sons-in-law Noel, Jonathan and Peter, other relatives, friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (November 13th) at 11am in St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

---------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Quaid of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick. Pat, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his brother John. Very deeply regretted by his family, friends, the staff and fellow residents of Athlunkard Nursing Home. Requiem Mass on Saturday (November 13) at 10am in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live. 

---------
 


 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media