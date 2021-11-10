Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday November 10, 2021

The death has occurred of William Clancy 30, Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. In loving memory of William Clancy,32 The Dell, Luton Beds, London and late of 30 Hennessey Ave, Kileely, Limerick. Who died on the 4th April 2020, Age 62.

Brother of the late Gerard (Plug) Clancy. Very deeply regretted by his Sisters Mary and Betty, Brothers Michael and Jackie.

May He Rest in Peace

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Munchin’s Church Clancy Strand, Limerick, on Tuesday 16th November, at 11.00am.Burial of his ashes immediately afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dan DUNFORD Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick. Dan died peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of the Kathleen & dearest father of Alvina, Ray and the late Alan. Sadly missed by his wife and children, son-in-law Darrell (Robertson), daughter-in-law Michele, grandsons Christopher, Danny & Alan Jnr., other family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 11th November, from 6:30pm to 7.30pm for family and friends. Arriving for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Friday, 12th November, at 12 noon. This will be streamed-live here.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donal CLANCY Late of Well Field, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Well Field, Garryowen, Limerick & Adare & District Nursing Home.

Donal died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday 12th November from 5-6pm for immediate family and very close friends.

Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patricks Road on Saturday 13th November at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemeter

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret Bernadette Farrell (née Madigan) Laurencetown, Kilmallock, Limerick / Buttevant, Cork



Margaret Bernadette Farrell (nee Madigan), late of Laurencetown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, and formerly of Buttevant Co.Cork, died November 8, 2021 in the loving care of her family at home. Margaret was beloved wife of James and loving mother to Bernie, James, John Paul and Stephen; She will also be sadly missed by her son-in law Pat and her grandson John, sisters and brothers, nephews and nieces, extended family and by so many great neighbours and friends.

Always and forever in our hearts.

Reposing at J Mc Carthy & Son’s Funeral Home, Kilfinane, County Limerick on Thursday evening 11th November from 6pm to 8pm followed by rosary. Requiem Mass on Friday, 12th November at 11:00am at St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed by clicking on the following link.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. The family thank you for your understanding at this sad time.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here: