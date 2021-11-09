Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Crowe formerly of Cappamore, Co. Limerick and late of Crowe's Garage, Lelia Street, the Olympic Arms, Galvone and the West End, O'Curry Street, Limerick.
Jim, died (peacefully) at his residence, Beloved husband of the late Winfred (Winnie) Crowe
Very deeply regretted by his sons Neill, Jim and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (November 10th) from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Thursday (November 11th) at 12.30pm in St. John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.
Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.
--------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Patrick [Pakie] O'Doherty peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.
Beloved son of the late Paddy and Josie. Sadly missed by his partner and best friend Marie, brother John, sister Mary, niece Trish, grandnephew Sean, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home P56YY15 on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Reception into Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery.
--------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Maureen Foran (née Quinlan) Cullinagh, Newcastle West, Limerick
Formerly of Knockainey, Co Limerick. Died on November 8th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Rehab Unit, St Ita’s Hospital. Wife of the late Bill, and mother of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by her daughters Norrie and Maria, son in law Darryl, grandchildren Calum and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, this Wednesday, November 10th, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 11th November, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Please observe all Covid-19 guidelines.
--------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Charlie Kirk Reens Bar, Reens, Ardagh, Limerick
Late of Tyrone. Peacefully at U.H.L. Sadly missed by his wife Ita, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends, and bar clientele,
''May he rest in peace''
Private burial has taken place due to Covid restrictions.
A Requiem Mass will take place at a date to be announced.
--------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Quinn (née Murray) Good Shephard Avenue, Pennywell, Limerick
Patsy, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick
Beloved wife of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her close circle of friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Friday (November 12th) from 10.15am to 10.45am, with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral, Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.
--------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Ighodaro (Chris) Irogue, Limerick
Ighodaro, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre
Very deeply regretted by Francis Irogue and other members of the Irogue family and friends.
May his gentle soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday (November 11th) from 2pm to 4pm. Arriving for Funeral Service on Friday (November 12th) at 11.00am in Christ Church, O'Connell Street, Limerick. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret, Co. Limerick.
