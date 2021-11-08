Deaths in Limerick: Monday, November 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Geraldine Wall (née Butler) of Flood Street, Pennywell, Limerick Geraldine, died (peacefully) at her daughters residence.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Karen, Marlene and Stacey and their father Kieran Wall, eight grandchildren Lauren, Kalvin, Kourtney, Karlene, Kelsie, Alana, Leon and Kayla, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (November 10th) from 2pm to 4pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Thursday (November 11th) at 11am in St. John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Quinn (née Murray) of Good Shephard Avenue, Pennywell, Limerick. Patsy, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her close circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Henry (Harry) O'SHEA of Convent Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Henry (Harry) O’Shea, Convent Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Cork, who passed away on Wednesday, November 3rd 2021 at University Hospital Kerry. Harry is very sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Aideen, grandson Daniel, sister Agnes, nephew Tony, all his other family, neighbours and friends in Abbeyfeale Active Retirement Association.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale. Family and friends welcome to visit on Wednesday from 6.30 p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. in Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale, followed by cremation service at 2.00 p.m. at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe (née O'Keeffe) of Mountplummer, Broadford, Limerick / Cork



On November 7, 2021, peacefully after a short illness at Marymount Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Ned. Sadly missed by her daughter Annmarie, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Katie and Lucy, sister Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Cathy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence (P56E293) on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. The funeral cortege will travel to the church via Killilagh for those who wish to line the route. Mass will be streamed live. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Cecil McMahon of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick.



Late of the 12th Battalion Sarsfield Barrack's Limerick, Cecil died peacefully.

Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Moran). Very deeply regretted by his daughter Therese, sons Cecil, Sean, Kevin, Raymond, Gerard, Brian, Derek and Darren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Gwen, Geraldine, Bernie, Patsy, Majella and Patricia, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday (November 11th) from 9am to 10.30am, with removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) McHugh (née O'Connor) of Maryborough, Douglas, Cork / Limerick.



McHUGH (Maryborough, Douglas, Cork & late of Clonmel, Limerick & Kilfinnane): On November 8th , 2021, died peacefully, after a short illness at Marymount Hospice, KATHLEEN (Kay, née O’Connor), dearly loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of David, Conor, Dermot, Rory, Jennifer and the late Jimmy, and dear sister of Ned and the late Phil, Helen and Jimmy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Marion, Trish and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends especially in Douglas Golf Club.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh.O’Connor Ltd: On Tuesday (November 9th) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.15am on Wednesday (November 10th) in St.Patrick’s Church, Rochestown.

Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Please leave your personal message for Kathleen’s family on the condolence section.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

(All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines).

May she rest in peace.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hanley (née Newman) of Carhumore, Kilmeedy, Limerick.



Mary passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2021 after a brief stay at St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastlewest.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, her daughter Mary and son-in-law Denis. Greatly loved and sadly missed by her daughters Eleanor, Margaret, Anne and Catherine, sons-in-law David, James and Mark, grandchildren William, Laura, Liam, Michael, Matthew, Eli and Sophie, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O' Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry (V94 TW13) on Tuesday, November 9th, from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Clouncagh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday November 10th. at 11. 30am. Burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Old Cemetery.

Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

(Mask wearing & no hand shaking requested please)

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

