Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, November 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Maura Schlegel (née Downes), Ballyshonick, Pallaskenry.

Died peacefully at St Itas Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Roy. Deeply regretted by her brother Jimmy, sister Brigid, nieces Anne, Soibhán and Vicky and nephew Con, grand nieces and nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Power, Miltown, Ballysimon, formerly of Coolnagun, Donohil, Co. Tipperary and Limerick Prison.

John died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, sons Tony, John, Pat, Ciaran & Aidan, grandchildren Sean, Daniel, Jamie, Paul, Tony, Lucy & Sophie, daughters-in-law Mags & Mary, brothers Larry & Dave, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 11th November from 5:30-6:30pm for family and friends. Arriving for Requiem Mass in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Friday 12th November at 11am.

Mass will be streamed-live here

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Frank McNaught, Belle View, Tournafulla.

Passed away peacefully at Adare & District Nursing Home on Sunday October 31st 2021. Sadly missed by his loving family.

Funeral service at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday November 10th 2021 at 2.00 p.m. Family flowers only please. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Frank to The Dogs Trust, please click on this link Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on rip.ie

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Madigan, Boherascrub, Buttevant, Freemount, Caherass, Croom and The Horse and Jockey, Buttevant.

Michael passed away, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Morrissey). Much loved father of Barbarra (O'Sullivan), Michael, John, Darren, Leonie (Rattigan) and Vivienne (White). Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, his adored grandchildren Alyese, Emma, John, Eimear, Áine, Aoife, Cliona, Amy, Tyrone, Rebecca, Jake and Sam and great-grandchild Poppy, sisters Bridget (Lohan, Adare), Patricia (Clarke), brother Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Buttevant. Rosary on Monday evening at 7pm. Reposing on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Buttevant. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm will be live streamed from St. Mary's Church on facebook page Buttevant & Lisgriffin Parish Pastoral Council Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be left on R.I.P.ie link below. (All those attending Funeral Services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines).

Family Flowers only, Donations in lieu to C.U.H.

May Michael Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Moira Bourke (née Murnane), Gouig, Castleconnell, and late of Upper Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Peacefully at Riverbrook Nursing Home Castleconnell. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, daughters Liz and Annemarie, son Martin, sons in law Dan and Paul, grandchildren Oran, Kellan, Isla, Mia and Cara, sister Nuala, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Tuesday 9th November from 6pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, on Wednesday 10th for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

