Deaths in Limerick - November 5, 2011

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan of Cregan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Beloved mother of Theresa. Sadly missed by her son-in-law John, grandsons Sean, Kevin and Ciaran, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, for family and close friends only, this Sunday (November 7) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at St. Munchins Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (November 8) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Alan Cregg of Garrienderk, Kilmallock, Limerick. Formerly of Sarsfield St, Kilmallock.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Ann and deeply regretted by his partner Helen; sister Cathleen and partner Con; uncle Dermot, cousins, extended family and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass takes place this Saturday at 12 noon at S.S Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Alan's funeral mass will be live-streamed here.

The death has occurred of Tatjana Dmitrenko (née Fiodorova) of Clough West, Croagh, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Viktor and loving mother of Natalija and Anna. Sister of Klava.

Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren Alessio, Bella, Sofia and Aivaras, sons-in-law, Michael and Egidijus, sister and all extended family and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Saturday evening (November 6) from 7pm until 8pm. Cremation will take place on Sunday (November 7) at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium. The cremation service will be live-streamed on the Shannon Crematorium website from 1.55pm on Sunday.

The death occurred, on April 9, of Ted Creagh of Uxbridge, Middlesex, England. Formerly of Ballanihown, Kilmallock, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jennifer and Karen; son Steven; heartbroken sisters Ann, Helen, Peggy and Sheila; brother Patsy and his wife Mary; nephews Kevin, Darren and especially Gerry and wife Mary, and Mike Tracy, other nephews, nieces, especially Sidney, grandchildren Robyn, Paige, Charlie, Georgia and Sebastian, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Ted's Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday (November 8), at 11am at SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, followed by private burial of ashes in Kilfinane Cemetery - click here for live stream.

May they all rest in peace