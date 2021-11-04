Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, November 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Frank Flanagan of Limerick / Westport, Mayo. Frank died peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Moira and loving father of Aine, Caitlín, Eoghan and Eamonn. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Peter (Roscommon) and sister Mary (Castlebar), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Kate and Megan, sons-in-law Brian and Tim. Loved by his adored nine grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, friends and colleagues in MIC. Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, November 6, from 4pm to 5:30pm. Service to take place in Shannon Crematorium on Sunday, November 7, at 1pm. In line with current Covid-19 restrictions funerals, both are restricted family, colleagues and friends.



---------



The death has occurred of Kerry Histon of Devon Toad, Templeglantine and formerly of Markievicz Park, Athea who passed away on November 3, 2021 at Cork University Hospital. Kerry is predeceased by his parents Billy and Bridie, also by his mother-in-law Teresa McCarthy. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Geraldine, brother Mattie (Athea), sisters Virginia Hill (U.S.A.) and Veronica (U.K.), Auntie Joan, nephews Liam and Kieran, niece Katie, father-in-law Jerry McCarthy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 10.15 a.m. on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. The funeral will depart Templeglantine Church at 11.45 a.m. and travel via Abbeyfeale to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea arriving at 12.30 p.m. Family flowers only please. House private please.

---------



The death has occurred of Bernie Kelly (née O'Brien) of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick and originally of Garvey’s Range, Limerick. Bernie died, unexpectedly at home. Beloved wife of the late Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving son Henry, daughter Mary, son-in-law Des, grandchildren Niall and Sarah, great-grandchildren Alison, Robert and Stephen, sister Irene, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, November 7, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday, November 8, at 11am and will be streamed-live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

---------



The death has occurred of Anthony Nolan of Avondale Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Late of Alfred O'Dwyer and Scoil Uí Nualláin. Tony, passed away (peacefully) in the exceptional care of the staff of Ward 8D, University Hospital Limerick, on November 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosaleen and much loved father of Niamh, Daire and Cian and precious grandad of Aisling, Cathal, Fia, Alva-Rose and Shay. Predeceased by his sisters Agnes and Mary. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Dave, daughters-in-law Carol and Ciara, nephews, extended family, dear friends and the world of Irish dancing. Arriving for Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Monday (November 8) in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Mass will be streamed live. Followed by private Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium.

---------



The death has occurred of Maureen O'Mahony (née Moloney) of Marian Drive, Roxboro Road, Limerick City. Late of Sadlier’s Fish & Poultry and St. John’s Ladies Club. Maureen passed away peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at CCU, University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, children Jackie, Jude, Jamie, Barry and Antoinette, sons-in-law Michael and Denis, daughter-in-law Eva and Polona, grandchildren Bébhinn, Orlaith, Caoimhe, Róisín, Aoibhinn and Molly, great-grandchildren Oisín, Cillian and Zara, brother Paddy, sisters Lucy and Noreen, cousin Kieran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, November 5 from 6pm to 7pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, on Saturday, November 6 at 10am and will be streamed-live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

---------



The death has occurred of Fr. Liam Ryan O.S.A. (St Augustine’s, Ballyboden, Dublin 16, formerly of Augustinians Galway, Drogheda, New Ross, Dungarvan and Limerick, late of Barna, Galbally, Co. Limerick). On November 3 2021, peacefully. Predeceased by his brother Dan. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Anne (Halley), brothers Tom, Andrew and Denis, sister-in-law Helena, nephews, nieces, the Augustinian Community, relatives and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening, 5th November, from 6pm to 7pm for family and close friends followed by removal to St Augustine’s Church, O’Connell Street, Limerick. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 6th November, at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.



---------



The death has occurred of Rosemary Somers (nee Bennett), late of New Ross, Co. Wexford and Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Liam. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughter Jane, son in law Paddy, the staff and residents of Thorpes Nursing Home and extended family. Reposing in Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina, Co. Limerick this Friday, November 5 at 3pm to 5pm. Removal to Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, November 6 at 12 noon.



----------



The death has occurred of Nicholas van Kuyk (Adare, Co. Limerick). Nick passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday evening (Nov 2nd) surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his Wife Rhona and Sister Eleannor. He will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed by his Children Amy, Christopher, Edwina, in-laws Jessica and Philip, Grandson Luca, Sisters Monica, Astrid, Irene, friends and relatives in Ireland and the Netherlands. A private cremation service will take place.



---------



