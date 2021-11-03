Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday November 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Rose HEALY (née Malone) Late of New Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Rose died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, in her 99th year.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann (O’Sullivan), son Ger, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Margaret Foley, grandchildren Emer, Niamh, Colm, Niall, Alison & Stephen, great-grandchildren Adam, Donnacha, Fionn, Alex, Aisling & James, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Thursday Nov. 4th from 5:30-6:30pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Friday Nov. 5th at 11:30am and will be streamed here.

Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 5pm.

Family flowers only please.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Hannah Lane (née O'Gorman) Moyreen, Ballyhahill, Limerick / Tournafulla, Limerick. Hannah Lane (née O'Gorman) - Moyreen, Ballyhahill and formerly of Tournafulla, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at home on 2nd November.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and mother to Áine and Maria. Sadly missed by her sister Chrissie Daly, sons-in-law Seosaimh and Eoghan, grandchildren Hannah, Lorcan, Kiefer, Heidi and Margot, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be held at 12 o'clock on Friday, 5th November, in St. Colman’s Church, Kilcolman with burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony is limited to a maximum of 50% of the church capacity. Please comply with public health advice.

Messages of condolences can be left in the condolence section below or by email to info@dalyfunerals.com.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael O'Doherty Flood Street, Pennywell, Limerick City, Limerick. Pre-deceased by his wife Carol O'Doherty.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family daughters, Caroline, Myra, Anne, Lorraine and Catherine, Sons Martin and Dean, sister Myra, brothers Liam and Ray, Grandchildren, great-grandchildren,sons in law,daughters in law,nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Friday (November 5th) from 4.00pm to 6pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday (November 6th) in St John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 1pm , Shannon, Co. Clare.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Sarsfield ward , St Camillus Hospital.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sheila Whyte Dunmanway Road, Bandon, Cork / Mountcollins, Limerick / Brosna, Kerry. Whyte (Dunmanway Road, Bandon and late of Mountcollins, Co. Limerick and Brosna, Co. Kerry) on November 2nd 2021 in the wonderful care of the Staff at Marymount Hospice. Sheila (nee O'Riordan), beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Alvin, Peter, Corinna (Calnan), Aaron and Michael, and sister of the recently deceased Josephine and her late cousins Julie and Willie.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, daughters-in-law Sara, Mary and Jenifer, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Ryan, Aideen, Doireann, Alva and Will, sisters Joan, Bridie, Peggy, Mary, Ann, Ita and Kate, Also, Mary Early and family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Sheila's funeral cortege will leave her home on Friday at 2pm approx. en route to St. Patrick's Church, Bandon for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm which will be livestreamed on www.bandonparish.ie/live/, funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.

Condolences can be left on the "Condolence" link below.

May Sheila Rest in Peace.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

