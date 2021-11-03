Search

03/11/2021

Funeral to take place of young Limerick man killed in road accident

Funeral to take place of young Limerick man killed in road accident

The late Adam Galvin

Reporter:

Norma Prendville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE funeral will take place later today of the young Kildimo man, Adam Galvin, who died following a traffic accident in Galway at the weekend. 

The 22-year-old died in the early hours of Sunday morning leaving his parents and his family in Kildimo and Limerick grief-stricken and broken-hearted. 

Adam a past-pupil of Salesian College, Pallaskenry, was in his final year at TUS, where he was studying Pharmaceutical and Forensic Science. 

His death has devastated his many friends in Kildimo and Limerick. 

“It is a big shock when someone so young dies,” the Kildimo-based priest  Fr John Donworth said. “My prayers and thoughts are with his family. It is awful for his age group.”

The  accident which led to Adam’s death occurred shortly after 2.30am on Sunday on the N59 in Moycullen, County Galway.  Mr Galvin was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai are still investigating the single vehicle accident and have appealed for witnesses. 

Adam’s remains reposed at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo last evening and his funeral Mass will take place in the same church at 11am today. 

Burial will take place afterwards at Kilmurry Cemetery in County Clare.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media