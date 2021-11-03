Funeral to take place of young Limerick man killed in road accident

THE funeral will take place later today of the young Kildimo man, Adam Galvin, who died following a traffic accident in Galway at the weekend.

The 22-year-old died in the early hours of Sunday morning leaving his parents and his family in Kildimo and Limerick grief-stricken and broken-hearted.

Adam a past-pupil of Salesian College, Pallaskenry, was in his final year at TUS, where he was studying Pharmaceutical and Forensic Science.

His death has devastated his many friends in Kildimo and Limerick.

“It is a big shock when someone so young dies,” the Kildimo-based priest Fr John Donworth said. “My prayers and thoughts are with his family. It is awful for his age group.”

The accident which led to Adam’s death occurred shortly after 2.30am on Sunday on the N59 in Moycullen, County Galway. Mr Galvin was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai are still investigating the single vehicle accident and have appealed for witnesses.

Adam’s remains reposed at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo last evening and his funeral Mass will take place in the same church at 11am today.

Burial will take place afterwards at Kilmurry Cemetery in County Clare.