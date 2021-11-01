Deaths in Limerick: Monday November 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Matthew Twomey Limerick City, Limerick / Charleville, Cork. Predeceased by his parents Albertine & Matt, brother Jer. Sadly missed by his son Rory, brother Albert, sister Riona (Caplice) other relatives & friends.

Reposing at O'Malley Funeral Homes (P56T184), New Line, Charleville, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 2pm, followed by cremation in Shannon at 3pm.

The death has occurred of James McEnery Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale, Limerick who died at University Hospital Kerry on Monday, November 1st 2021.

James is very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sisters Bridie, Hannah-Mai, Betty and Mary-Ita, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale. Family and friends welcome to visit on Tuesday from 6.30 p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Removal from Harnett’s Funeral Home on Wednesday to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lyons Ahalin, Ballingarry, Limerick



Paddy died on October 31st. 2021 in the compassionate care of the nurses and staff at St. Catherine's Nursing Home Newcastlewest after a long illness. Predeceased by his grandson Jack. Sadly missed by his wife Eileen, son Kevin, daughters Annie (O'Regan) and Valerie (Condon), grandchildren Cormac, Darragh, Conor, Ben, Ciara and Joe, sister Joan (O'Brien), niece Klair, nephew Michael, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Clouncagh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 30am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Clouncagh.

In accordence with Covid 19 guidelines please wear a mask, no hand shaking and please maintain social distancing.

The death has occurred of Joan Collum Kilready, Castlemahon, Limerick. Died on 31st October 2021 at UHL. Daughter of the late Dan and Nora Collum. Deeply regretted by her brother Donie, niece Sophia, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home Newcastle West on Tuesday 2nd November from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at Castlmahon Church at 8.30. Funeral Mass Wednesday 3rd November at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Please observe Covid guidelines. Church 50% capacity maximum.

The death has occurred of Sean Riordan Monagea, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on 31st October 2021 peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Jenna and Shauna, sons Niall and Evan, sisters Eileen and Mary, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s funeral home Newcastle West Wednesday, November 3rd from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at Monagea Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday November 4th at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Please observe Covid guidelines. Church 50% capacity maximum.

The death has occurred of Des O'REILLY Caherdavin Lawn, Caherdavin, Limerick / Donegal / Cavan /Originally form Clonmellon, Co. Meath. Des died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Philomena (née McGinty) and sister Carmel Traynor. Sadly missed by his sister Pearl Doran, his much loved nieces & nephews and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Thursday 4th November at 10am and will be streamed-live. Funeral afterwards to St. Agatha’s Churchyard, Clar, Donegal.

(Arriving 3:45pm approx.)

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

