Deaths in Limerick: Saturday October 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) McCarthy (née Bucke) Broadford, Limerick.

Josie passed away peacefully on October 29, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Dan. Sadly missed by her daughters Bríd and Kate, sons-in-law Micheál and John, grandchildren Mick, Daithí, Molly and Daniel, sisters Anne Crowe and Betty Reidy, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (P56AV65) on Sunday from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday to The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands at the house, church and graveyard. Limited capacity in the church.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of NOEL O'SHEA Maryborough Hill, Maryborough, Cork / Shanagolden, Limerick. O’Shea (Maryborough Hill, Cork and Late of Shanagolden, Co. Limerick) On October 30th 2021, peacefully in the presence of his loving family at Marymount Noel, (late of Kostal, Mallow), beloved husband of Caroline (nee Kelleher), loving father of Conor, Dylan and Kyle, dear son of John and the late Tess (Fenton), loving brother of Mary, Paul, Michelle, Kevin, Alan and Sean. Sadly missed by his loving family, stepmother Nora, mother-in-law Breda, father-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Monday (1st) from 4.00pm until 5.00pm for family and close friends. Reception into Church of the Way of the Cross, Togher on Tuesday (2nd) for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Mass will be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/togher followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

Those attending the funeral are requested to follow social distancing guidelines.

Messages for the family may be left on the condolence link below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Steve Dunworth, Banogue, Limerick / Ramelton, Donegal. Bridge Street, Ramelton, Co. Donegal, formerly of Banogue, Croom, Co Limerick.

October 28th 2021, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Geraldine, sons Anthony, Stella, Peter and Trevor, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Hannah, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 31st, at 2 pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital.

Those who wish may leave a message of condolence for the family in the section below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

