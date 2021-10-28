Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, October 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Sean Egan of Brackvoan, Bruff, and formerly of Dromin, Co Limerick. On October 27 2021. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala (nee Leahy), sons Conor, Gary and Andrew, daughter Karen (Hopkins), daughters-in-law Mary, Evelyn and Rosemarie, son-in-law John. Sisters Clare (O'Flaherty, Borrisokane), Kathleen (Moran, Clonaslee, Co.Laois), Anne (Egan, Rathdowney), sisters-in-law Mary (Reidy, Glin), Mary (Egan, Rathcoffey, Co.Laois), brothers-in-law Paddy O'Flaherty and Austin Leahy, his grandchildren Jack, Ellen, Clodagh, Kate, Jane, Aine, Ciara, Ciaran, Edel and Rory, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his residence, Brackvoan, Bruff (V35 F998) on Friday evening from 5pm followed by evening prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive Saturday morning for 11am requiem Mass at SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff with burial afterwards to Dromin Cemetery as per Covid-19 regulations. Sean's funeral Mass will be live streamed.

-----------



The death has occurred of Michael O'Connor of Tait Mews, Edward Street, Limerick City. Formerly of O'Malley Park, Southill and of Iretex and late painter and decorator. Michael died suddenly, at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Linda, children Christina, Angela, Michael and Rachel, grandchildren Dylan, Jamie, Mark, JJ and Ryan, daughter-in-law Annemarie, sons-in-law Ger, John and Darragh, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Friday (October 29) from 4.30pm to 6pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Saturday (October 30) in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Mass will be streamed live. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

----------

The death has occurred of Helen O'Sullivan (née Power) of 75 Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City. Late of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Helen died peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, on October 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Sean and dearest mother of Martha, John, Marion, Sarah, Lisa and the late Darren. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, November 1 from 5pm to 6.30pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Tuesday, November 2, at 11:30am and will be streamed-live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

---------

The death has occurred of Phyllis O'Donnell (nee McMahon) of Caherass, Croom, and late of Tuogh, Adare and Rathbane, Limerick. On October 27, 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of the dedicated staff at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, kind neighbours and her friends. Reposing on Friday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 7pm to 8pm. Removal to arrive on Saturday morning at St. Mary’s Church, Croom for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery, as per Covid guidelines. Mass will be live-streamed on croomparish.ie

-----------