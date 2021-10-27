Deaths in Limerick - October 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Diana Barry (née O'Connell)

Of Shelbourne Terrace, Thomondgate

Diana died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Harry. Sadly missed by her loving children Marian, Donal, Deirdre, Harry, Ken and Sylvia, her 14 grandchildren (seven in Ireland and seven in Australia), two great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters and their families’, other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s funeral home, Johnsgate on Thursday, October 28, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Friday, October 26 for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

This will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-a6rIOxoXU.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Caroline Kelly

Of the Good Council Nursing Home, Old Cork Road

Caroline, died (peacefully) in the loving care of the Good Council Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Friday, October 29 from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Saturday (October 30th) in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Paddy McMahon

Of Ballinoe, Castlemahon

Late of Limerick County Council. Died on October 27, 2021 in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of the Orchard Unit, St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughters Margaret, Mary Ann and Yvonne, sons Brian, Paul, Anthony, and Kevin, Ann, brother Denis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces other relatives, and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home Newcastle West on Thursday, October 28, from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Mary’s Church, Clouncagh. Requiem Mass on Friday, October 29, at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Ita’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Vincent Ronan

Of Caherconlish and Crecora

Vincent, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, following a long illness.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita (nee Foley), children Daniel, Pamela, Vincent, Robert, Mark and Eoin, daughters-in-law Palesa, Rebecca and Jane, grandchildren Evan, Oisín, Amaya and Isabella, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, godmother Esther, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends. Vincent is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Josie, brother Nessan and granddaughter Hope.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, for family and close friends, on Friday, October 29 from 5.00pm to 7pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, October 30 in Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety.

The death has occurred of James Cotterell

Of Templedowney, Toomevara, Tipperary and Limerick City

Will be sadly missed by his loving parents, Lily and Johnny, sister Karen and brother Justin, nieces Ailbhe and Elin, sister in law Niamh, aunts and uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May James rest in peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family Reposing will take place. His remains will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Thursday for his requiem Mass at 11am, please observe current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshakes. with burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his Mass on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.