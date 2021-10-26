Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday October 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Eva Ashe Murroe, (née Walsh) Eva (Murroe, Co Limerick and formerly of Killiney, Sydney Parade and Kells, Co Kerry) - 25th October 2021 in her 95th year. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St Joseph’s Hospital Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loved and missed by her children Gregory and Christine (Lovitt), daughter in-law Orna, son in-law Brian, grandchildren Claire, Peter, Gemma and Peter and great-grandchildren Jacob, Eddie and Hugo, sister in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, god-children, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday 28th October which can be viewed here. Private Cremation on Friday 29th. No flowers - please plant some Spring bulbs in her memory instead.

The death has occurred of Alexis CLANCY Late of St. Francis' Abbey, St.Mary's, Limerick City, Limerick Raglan Street, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and originally of St. Francis' Abbey, St. Mary's, Limerick. Alexis passed away peacefully in Suffolk on January 18th 2021. Beloved father of Denise, Stephen, Donna & Ciara, and dearest brother of Charlie, Gerard, Kevin and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick on Saturday November 27th at 10am. Burial of ashes immediately afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery

Church attendance will be restricted to 50% capacity and social distancing protocols will be adhered to.

The death has occurred of Annette Dundon (née Colfer) Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry, Limerick. Annette Dundon (nee Colfer) (Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry. Co. Limerick. Late of Mungret), October 25th 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Ger. Dearly loved mother of Natasha and Darren. Predeceased by her twin sister Trish. Sadly missed by her brothers Seamus and Bernard, sister Jackie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson's, Thomas Street, this Wednesday (27th October) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in Raheen Church, Raheen this Thursday (28th October) at 2.00pm followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 4.00pm.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Annette’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Fitzgerald Upper Sunville, Ardpatrick, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kitty). He will be deeply missed by his son Paul, daughter Ann-Marie, his partner Bridie, brothers Sean and Paddy, sisters Joan and Kathleen, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilfinane this Wednesday, the 27th of October, from 10am to 3pm, no family will be present.

Requiem Mass in Ardpatrick Church this Thursday, the 28th of October, at 11am followed by burial in Kilfinane Cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. The family thank you for your understanding at this sad time.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) GAUGHRAN Granville Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Thomond College of Education & University of Limerick. Bill died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children David, Deirdre, Tracy & Eoin, adored grandchildren Róisín, Liam, James, Leon, Jude, Levi, Harrison & Liliane, daughter-in-law Shannon, son-in-law Lionel, sisters Mary & Ann, brothers Pat & Rupert, sisters-in-law brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday October 27th from 5:30-6:30pm, for family and close friends.

Private Service in Griffin’s Funeral Home, on Thursday October 28th at 1:30pm followed by Burial in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare at 3pm.

The service on Thursday is restricted only due to capacity but please feel free to attend this virtually via Zoom, people are also more than welcome to attend the Burial.

Zoom details: Meeting ID: 85815268543 | Passcode: JW

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hennessy (née O'Keeffe) Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick. Margaret (Peggy) Hennessy (nee O’Keeffe) Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Old Pallas). October 26th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Dearly loved mother of Ciara and Emer. Sadly missed by her daughters and their partners Martin and Eoin, beloved grandchildren Aoife, Aidan, Ríbh, Evan, Neil and Noah, brothers John and Tom, sisters Ellen and Sally, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and cherished friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen this Friday (29th October) at 12 noon followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2.00pm. Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Vivian O'Connor Maryville, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick. Vivian O’Connor (Maryville, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick), October 25th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved son of the late Denis and Peggy. Dearly loved brother of Chris and the late Frank, Roma, Margaret and Joe. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Suzie and Niamh, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson's, Thomas Street, this Wednesday (27th October) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, this Thursday (28th October) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Gorman (née Mullane) Tivoli, Cork / Killeedy, Limerick. Formerly of Killeedy, Co. Limerick. Died on 23rd October 2021, unexpectedly at her home. Wife of the late Con O’Gorman. Predeceased by her brothers Patsy and Noel. Deeply regretted by her daughter Nicole and partner Sean, grandchildren Holly, Ryan, Faye, Lily and Zoey, sisters Ann, Margaret, Kathleen, Ita, Frances, Philomena and Eileen, brothers John, Jim and Eddie, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday, 27th October 2021, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Ita’s Church, Raheenagh. Please adhere to all Covid 19 guidelines. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, 28th October, at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

The death has occurred of Xiufeng Yan Ballyfoleen, Kilfinny, Adare, Limerick. Peacefully on October 24th 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Sadly missed by his loving wife Zhongqiu Ma, daughter Dandan (Mannix), son-in-law Gareth, grandchildren Oisín and Dylan and many friends.



May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Wednesday evening, October 27th, for 5pm to 630pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St.Kieran's Church, Kilfinny at 1130am. Burial afterwards in Croagh old cemetery. Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

