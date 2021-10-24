Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, October 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Winifred (Jo) Ryan, The Park retirement village, Castletroy and formerly Monaleen, London and Tineteriffe, Cappamore.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021. Predeceased by her sisters Kitty, Nora, Bridget, Mamie and brothers Mike and Willie. Deeply regretted by her brother Charlie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her dedicated carers and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday, October 24th, from 18:00 to 19:30 in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Cappamore for family and close friends. Arrival on Monday 25th at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.followed by burial in Towerhill Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding face masks and shaking hands.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Robert O'Donoghue, Patrickswell / Kilmallock and formely of Roscommon, Bus Eireann and Carrig Coaches.

Very peacefully in the exceptional care of all at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora (Née Moloney, Kilmallock). Son Robert. Brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Wednesday (27th) from 11am at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by funeral to arrive to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock for 12.30 requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Kilmallock cemetery as per covid guidelines. Robert's funeral Mass will be live streamed click here

Condolence book open on rip.ie. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Lonergan, Rivers, Castletroy

late of Howmedica and Ferenka). Predeceased by his wife Mary. Beloved and dearly loved father of Gerard, Martin and Pa. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Gerard, Martin and Pa, daughters-in-law Anna, Tanya and Chloe, granddaughters Kayleigh, Nicole, Rachel, Abby and Ash, other relatives, and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, for Requiem Mass on Thursday, 28th October at 12pm, with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons Lower Gerald Griffin St. Limerick. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Robert Hogg, Inis Cluain, Castleconnell.

Peacefully at the University hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Moira, sons Dermot and Gavin, daughter Kieranne, brother Michael, extended family relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Tuesday 26th October from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Wednesday 27th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 p.m. No flowers please, donations if desired to St. Vincents, Lisnagry.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Veronica Histon (née Daly), Vereker Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick city.

Veronica died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Senan and dearest mother of Laura, Senan & John. Sadly missed by her loving husband & children, grandchildren Jill, Andrew, Ed & Edith, daughter-in-law Gráinne, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, October 26th, from 5:30-6:30pm, for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Wednesday, October 27th, at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but Mass will be streamed live here

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Mildford Care Centre, Home Care Team. Click here to donate online

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joan Griffin (née O'Connor), 7 Ashbourne Park, South Circular Road and former member of the Ladies Committee Garryowen F.C.

Joan died peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny. Sadly missed by her loving children Eugene, John, Gerard and Mary (Macauley), daughters-in-law Jane & Kelly, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Muireann, Eoghan, David & Rachel, great-grandchildren Cillian & Saoirse, sister Mary, David’s wife Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at home on Wednesday October 27th from 5-7pm for family and close friends.

Joan’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home at 11am on Thursday October 28th to arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11:30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Click here to donate online

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.