22/10/2021

Deaths in Limerick - October 22, 2021

Reporter:

The death has occurred of Annette Flood (née Moloney) of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of O’Curry Place.

Beloved wife of Pat and dearly loved mother of Rosanna and Vanessa. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Keith and Rob and her beautiful grandchildren Jamie & Lea along with brothers, nieces & nephews, also friends & neighbours.

Reposing at her home, for family and close friends, on Sunday (October 24) from 4pm to 6pm with requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Monday at 12 noon.

A cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm on Monday.

Family flowers only please, any donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

House private, please.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Siobhán O' Halloran (née Heslin) of Bunahow, Tubber, Galway. Late of Pery Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Noel and dearly loved mother of Christine, Brian, Joanne and Rory. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Matt; sister Marie; sisters-in-law Bernie, Mary, Áine, Maura, Fiona and Geraldine; brothers-in-law Martin, Tom, John and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and by her many friends whom she played music with and danced with over the years.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Annes Church, Shanaglish on Sunday (October 24) at 1.30 pm followed by burial at Shanaglish Cemetery - click here for live stream.

Flowers are welcome and donations, if desired, can be made to The Galway Hospice Foundation.

House Private please.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Moss O'Riordan of Feohanagh, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and Peg. Predeceased by his loving daughter-in-law Sheila. Sadly missed by his sons David and Pat (Shanghai, China); daughters Mary (Daly), Kay (Davy) and Carmel (Wilson); sons-in-law Pat, Ray and Ben; daughter-in-law Mizue; grandchildren Killian, Connor, Chris, Leon, Toshi, Koji and KiKi; brother Br. David (Miguel House), nephews, nieces, extended family, wide circle of friends and kind lifelong neighbours.

Removal from his home on Sunday at 1pm to St. Mary’s Church, Feohanagh for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

House private, please.

May they all rest in peace

