Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, October 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Sister Nora Colbert, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Cavan and formerly Ballysten, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick. On Mission in Nigeria, Cameroon and Central Region Ireland. Died on October 23, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary, her sisters Veronica and Eilis, and her brothers Pat and Con, Sister Nora will be very sadly missed by her brother Michael, sister Sr. Marie Christine, Sisters of St. Louis, Dublin, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, her extended family, the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary and her many friends.

Sr. Nora’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning, October 25 in the Cathedral of Ss Patrick and Felim, Cavan at 11.30am, followed by burial in the Convent Plot in Cullies Cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE advice, Sr. Nora’s Funeral will be private to family and the Holy Rosary Sisters. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://cavantownparish.com.

Sr. Nora’s family and the Holy Rosary Sisters would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

----------



The death occurred of Norah Fitzgerald, Keale, Athea, Limerick and New York peacefully at her residence in New York on October 31, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Nellie. Sadly missed by her loving brothers and sisters, Kathleen (USA), Mary Ita (Clare), Michael (Dublin), Eileen (England), Sean (Athea) and Pat (Templeglantine), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Cremation took place in New York in November 2020. A Memorial Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, on Monday 25th October at 2pm followed by interment of Ashes in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Please adhere to social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking, in the interest of public health. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

----------

The death has occurred of PJ Lane, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale and late of Feale View, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 23, 2021. PJ is very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, children Karen, Joseph, Áine, Desmond and Sinéad, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his eleven grandchildren, brothers Con, Maurice and Billy, (P.J. is predeceased by his brother Seán), sisters Mary, Bridget and Noreen, brothers-in-law, especially John Sheahan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. House private.

----------



The death has occurred of Joseph ( Joe ) Rodahan, Ardroe, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. On October 23, 2021 peacefully surrounded by his loving family in St Anthony's Nursing Home Pallasgreen. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary and Margaret, sons Frank and Pat, brother John, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren Emma, Niamh, Patrick, Aisling, Shiofra, Ciara and Eoghan, great grandchildren Freya and Conor, nieces and nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Sunday evening at 6 pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Nicker Church (eircode V94WK16) at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/. Burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen. This funeral will be in accordance with HSE guidelines in the interest of public safety.