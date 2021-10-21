Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, October 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Denis Duggan of O’Curry Place, Limerick City. Formerly of Rathbane Golf Club. Denis died peacefully, after a short illness, in Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, children Elizabeth, Aidan and Ian, grandchildren Declan, Gráinne, Cheryl-Ann, Sam and Sophie, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Lavinia and Niamh, sister Gertie, brother Larry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his siblings Teresa, Veronica and Frankie. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, October 22, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Saturday, October 23, at 11:30am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

--------

The death has occurred of Colm (Columcille) Duggan of Sutton, Dublin 13, and formerly of Summerville Avenue, Limerick. On October 20, 2021, (peacefully) at home. Colm, husband of the late Marie Duggan; sadly missed by his beloved daughter Jean Anne, his sisters Sr Dr Miriam Duggan, Áine Duggan, Eithne Kennedy, Sheila Phillipps and brother Bernard, his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, ex-colleagues at the Dept. of Fisheries/Marine and members of the Probus Club of Sutton and Howth Peninsula Heritage Society.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening (October 22) from 4:30 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning (October 23) at 10.30 o’clock for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton, followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium at 1 o’clock. A live stream of Colm's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, (October 23), at 11.00 o’clock via the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

followed by Prayers of Final Commendation at Dardistown Crematorium, which can be viewed at approximately 1 o’clock via the following link:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

--------

The death has occurred of Joe Forde of Shannamore Park, Clareview, Limerick, native of Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Late An Garda Siochana. On October 21, 2021, peacefully surrounded by family in the dedicated care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Anne Forde (Garrahy), loving father of James, Áine, Fintan, Stephen, Walter, Mary, Victor, Paula, Fergal and David; cherished Grandad of Molly, Emilie, Elsa, Sam, Elise, Lauren, Conor, Paddy, Marion, Kate, Caoimhe, Alex, Ivy and Isabel. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, his brother Hugh and sister-in-law Teresa, his daughters-in-law, Caroline, Marie-Louise, Stephanie and Diane; sons-in-law, Kevin and Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his many great friends and his former work colleagues in Henry Street Garda Station. Predeceased by his parents James and Annie-Kate, brother John and sisters Patsy and Emily. Reposing at Thomson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street for family and close friends this Friday (22nd October) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand this Saturday (23rd October) at 10am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

---------

The death has occurred of Paddy Lenihan of Lisnafulla, Broadford, Limerick. Paddy passed away unexpectedly at home on 20th October 2021. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father of Pat, Mary and Elizabeth. Very sadly missed by his son, daughters, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Lionel and Jimmy, grandchildren Dylan, James, Emma, Emily, Rebecca and Aoife, brother Donie, sisters Rita Kennedy and Mary Gildea, sisters-in-law Nell and Josephine, brothers-in-law Frank and Leo, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery. In the interest of everyone's safety please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands.

---------

The death has occurred of Jack (John) Stackpoole of Lower Athea, Athea, Limerick / Moyvane, Kerry. Died unexpectedly at his residence on 20th October 2021. Predeceased by loving wife Bridie, brothers Henry and Tommy, sisters Sr. Mary, Nora, Bridie and Ann, sister-in-law Mary (B.B.) Sheahan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, sons John, Tom, Dan and Peter, daughters Hannah and Helen, sister Kitty (London), daughters-in-law Bernie, Margaret, Lily and Marie, sons-in-law Andrew and Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm to 6pm for immediate family, neighbours and close friends only, in accordance with the HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health. Please adhere to social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Sunday (24th October) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Due to current HSE guidelines, current church capacity limited to 50%. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

