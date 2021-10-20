Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday October 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikie) Bourke Ballyhobin, Caherconlish, Limerick / Shannon, Clare. Michael died suddenly at his residence in London on October 11th 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Billy and Sarah, his sister Joan O'Brien and Polly Houlihan.

Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Francesco, brother Tony , sisters Peggy and Kathleen, sister in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins all other relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Cremation and Interment will take place in London at a later date. A memorial mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Rosary Church Newmarket on Fergus Co Clare on Saturday the 30th of October at 7.30pm.

Mass can be viewed on Webcam - Newmarket-on-Fergus Parish (newmarketonfergusparish.ie)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Marie Dineen (née O'Donnell) Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick



Marie Dineen (nee O’Donnell) Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick). October 20th 2021 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Dom. Dearly loved mother of Frank. Sadly missed by her beloved 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nephew, niece, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road, this Friday (22nd October) at 11.00am, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Tony McNamara Russell Court, Dooradoyle, Limerick Formerly Fedamore and the 12th Battalion. October 19th 2021 peacefully after a long illness, borne bravely.

Beloved husband of Karen. Dearly loved father of Stephen, Darragh, Ross, Emmet, Jamie, and Antoinette, step-children Donna and Daragh O’Flynn. Sadly missed by his father-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence this Friday (22nd October) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass in St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, this Saturday (23rd October) at 11.30am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

