Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday October 19, 2021

The death has occurred of John ANDERSON Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Shanwick Radio, Ballygirreen. John died suddenly on October 16th 2021. Beloved Son of Claire and the late Desmond, loving husband of Margaret, dearest father of Laura, Sarah & Sadhbh and brother of Jayne (Ryan) Colin, Des and the late Carol. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Kris, son-in-law Craig and Stevie, grandchildren Tully & Toby, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, October 23rd, from 12:30pm, for family and close friends, with prayers at 2pm.

Cremation Service at 3pm in Shannon Crematorium.

The capacity of the Crematorium is limited to 70 People, but the Cremation service will be streamed live here (Password JA1521).

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Pieta House

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Christina Fitzgerald (née Coyle) Kyle, Bruff, Limerick / Knockainey, Limerick. Chris passed away peacefully 18th October 2021 at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean, brother Peter, and sisters Mary Kate, Gus, Peg, Teresa, Bridie and Josie.

Deeply loved and greatly missed by her son John and daughter Helen, grandchildren Shannen, Leah, Sophie, and Sarah, sisters Agnes and Lily, sister in law Alice, daughter in law Gillian, son in law Peter, nephews nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Loved dearly by her special carer Sally and son Seve and many great carers and nursing staff.

Chris will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) on Wednesday 20th October from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem mass Thursday at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church Knockainey burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

(Requiem mass can be viewed live here)

May She Rest In Peace

Please social distance and adhere to public health guidelines

Messages of sympathy and condolence can be left on the condolence link below.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Fitzgerald (née Leyden) Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Park Gardens, Corbally, London and Inch, Kilmaley, Co. Clare. Teresa, died peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home, surrounded by the loving staff.

Beloved wife of the late Eddie Fitzgerald.

Very deeply regretted by her nephew Brian, Brian's wife Anne-marie and family, niece Mary, all other nieces and nephews, neighbour Vivienne, all other relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends on Wednesday (October 20th) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm,

Requiem Mass Thursday at 12noon, for family and close friends at St Munchin's College Chapel, Corbally.

Funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary MORRISON (née O'Kelly) Castleknock, Dublin / Ballingarry, Limerick October 18th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Mary, beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Maria and a devoted grandmother to Alex and Lee. Sadly missed by her loving family, mother Kitty, son-in-law Daniel, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home Blanchardstown on Wednesday Evening (20th October 2021) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (21st October 2021) to St. Brigid’s Church Blanchardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Thomas’ Churchyard, Hollystown. Due to government restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Thursday morning. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Jack Mullane Cloncon, Ballagh, Limerick. Jack passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2021. Husband of the late Eileen (nee Mullane). Sadly missed by his daughters Nuala, Mary and Ellen, sons-in-law Donie, Tom and Tim, grandchildren Lesley-Ann, Vanessa, Íde, Aishling and Jack, great-grandchildren Lexi, Aaron, Hailey, Harper, Iarla, Amelia and Clodagh, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Resposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Church will be limited to 50% capacity. In the interest of everyone's safety please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands.

House private please

The death has occurred of Thomas Rodahan - Cloverfield, Dromkeen, Pallasgreen, Limerick



Thomas ( Tommy) Rodahan Cloverfield, Dromkeen, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick 19th October 2021 , peacefully in St John's Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family.Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Tony & Gerard, daughters Carmel & Therese , brothers Joe & John son in law , daughter in law , brothers in law , sisters in law, grandchildren Sean, Alan Shane & Aoibhe, nephews nieces relatives & a wide circle of friends. R.I.P. Reposing at his home this Thursday evening from 4 o' clock to 8 o' clock. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 o clock in Dromkeen Church with burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery.This funeral will be in accordance with government guidelines in the interest of public safety.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Howard Galtee View, Emly, Tipperary / Hospital, Limerick



James (Jim) Howard, 21 Galtee View, Emly, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Green House, Hospital, Co. Limerick, at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his son Mike, daughters Doreen and Catherine, sisters Geraldine and Carmel, sons in law Christy and Dermot, daughter in law Eilís, grandchildren Christina, Seán, Stephanie, Shane, Michaela, Mikey and Robin, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, brothers in law, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Catherine's residence, Lissard, Galbally, Co. Limerick, E34E361, on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm for family and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Burial immediately afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted through the 'condolences' link below.

The death has occured of Simone Quaade Rowan. Lower Road, Mountcollins, Co.Limerick and Vanloos, Copenhagen, Denmark. October the 17th, 2021 (suddenly).To the inexpressible grief of her husband Billy, her daughters Ea and Sis, her granddaughter, Athena and her sister Elise. Loved by her brother in law Jacob, her nephew Christian, nieces Cornelia and Amelia, her wider relations, the Rowan Family, work colleagues, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening at her home in Mountcollins, V94 T67K followed by cremation at 4pm on Wednesday the 20th at Shannon Crematorium

Stoerst af alt er Kaerligheden

