Deaths in Limerick: Monday October 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Eithne O'LOUGHLIN (née O'Connor) Malahide, Dublin / Corbally, Limerick, peacefully, 16th October 2021, in the wonderful care of the staff in Talbot Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her adoring husband Tom and wonderful son Pat. Very sadly missed by her sons Brian, Hugh and Jim, daughters-in-law Belinda, Katrina, Orla and Elaine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Del, brothers Hugh, Ger and Turlough, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock, on Wednesday, 20th October, from 2pm to 4pm for family and close friends. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide, on Thursday morning, 21st October, for 10.30am Funeral Mass. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the Mass can be viewed via the following link:https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Followed by cremation in Dardistown at approximately 12.40pm which can be viewed via the following link:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Kenneth (Ken) Smyth Deegerty, Askeaton, Limerick. Kenneth (Ken) Smyth (Deegerty, Askeaton, Co. Limerick. Founder / Owner Palatine Engineering, Askeaton, Co. Limerick), October 15th 2021, suddenly, following an accident. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Linda. Dearly loved brother of Victor. Sadly missed by his brother, sister-in-law Gillian, devoted friend Caroline, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and close friends especially Mervin.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday (October 19) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. A Funeral Service for family will take place in the Church of Ireland, Castletown, Kilcornan, on Wednesday (20th October) at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Cemetery, Askeaton.

Kenneth’s Funeral Service will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Bonnie Hickey Barrington's Bridge, Lisnagry, Limerick. Hickey, Bonnie, Lady’s Road, Barringtons Bridge, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. Passed away on 3rd October 2021 in Spain aged 25 years. Very Sadly missed by her loving mother Dawn, father Pat, brother Michael and sister Rosie, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Thursday, 21st October, for family and close friends. Departing from her Home on Friday, 22nd October, via Ballyvarra Cross, Mackey Roundabout and Daly’s Cross for St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Castleconnell. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Please adhere to government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'SULLIVAN (née Riordan) Clontarf, Dublin / North Circular Road, Limerick. Dublin 3, formerly of Westfields, N.C.Rd, Limerick & Rockhill, Bruree, Co. Limerick. Peggy died peacefully at Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Mary (Deane), Therese and Margaret. Pre-deceased by her brothers Jackie and Mossie, her sisters Mary and Kathleen and her nephew, David.

Sadly missed by her daughters, her sons-in-law Sean, Cyril and Pat, her beloved grandchildren David, Ciara, Conor, Sarah and Charlie, her sisters Ita (Duckett) and Noreen, her brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends, especially her cousin Sr. Therese Culhane.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview on Tuesday October 19th from 3:30-4:30pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Wednesday October 20th at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but Mass will be streamed live here.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

