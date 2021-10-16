Deaths in Limerick - October 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Rachel McCarthy of Brickfield, Effin.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Liam and Carmel; sisters Maria and Sandra; brother Liam; nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, grandaunts, relatives and large circle of friends.



Cortege will leave her home on Tuesday (October 19) to arrive for 12 noon funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Effin. Burial afterwards to the cemetery of Effin.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Leddin (née Higgins) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Leddin and very deeply regretted by her son Gerard, daughter-in-law Ann; grandsons Steven and Jeff; Jeff's wife Sinead and Steven's partner Gillian; sister Bernie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Monday (October 18) from 1pm to 2.30pm with removal afterwards to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue for 3pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards to Old Mungret Cemetery.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Deirdre Kenny (née Grace) of Ardnacrusha, County Clare and Limerick.

Wife of the late Tom and deeply missed by her children Paul and Dawn and their spouses Marie and Michael; loving grandchildren Eve, Harry, Morgan, Faith and Cameron.

Pre-deceased by her brother Tony and sadly mourned by her siblings Annette, Barbara, Adrian and Ger; nieces and nephews.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home between 5pm and 7pm on Monday (October 18).

A private cremation service will take place later.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team Ltd. c/o St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Darragh Hanagan (Fitzgerald) of Limerick & Dublin.

Beloved son of the late Susan Hanagan and sadly missed by his sisters Jane, Jackie and Gillian; family and friends.

A private cremation service will take place at a later date.

___________________________

The death has occurred of John Falvey of Doon Road, Ballybunion, Kerry. Formerly of Moyross, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his brother, Tom. Survived by his daughter, Barbara; sons, Dermot and Keith; son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, former spouse Anne, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at St John`s Church, Ballybunion on Monday (October 18) at 2pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery - click here for live stream.

Family flowers only please - donations if desired to the Ennis Roadd Care Facility

___________________________

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Cahill of Marian Terrace, Galbally. Formerly of Knockarron, Knocklong.

Predeceased by his daughter Jacqueline; brothers Michael and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila; sons John and David; daughter Fiona; son-in-law Iain; daughter-in-law Jane; grandchildren Sophie, Owen and Glen; sisters Mary, Eileen, Ann and Breda, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & very good friends.

Cremation will take place this Sunday at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Jennifer McDonnell of Maypark, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Pine Grove, Raheen.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Stuart Zheng; adored sons Ryan, Matthew, James and Jack; parents Joe and Colette; brother Stephen, mother-in-law Lorraine; brothers-in-law Steven, Patrick and Gavin; sister-in-law Shauna; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Sunday from 6pm to 7pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in St Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Monday (October 18), at 12.30pm - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s School, Lisnagry.

___________________________

The death has occurred of John McKenna of Moore Street, Cappamore. Late of Sweeney's Concrete and IPODEC,

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura; sons Pa, Dan and Johnny; daughters Jill, Bríd, Frances, Margaret and Geraldine; brother Jimmy, sister Sheila; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his 21 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday at St Michael’s Church, Cappamore with burial afterwards in Towerhill cemetery.

Family flowers only.

May they all rest in peace