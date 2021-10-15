Deaths in Limerick - October 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Ahern (née Ryan) of Derryhasna, Castleconnell.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus and sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Gerard; daughters Katherine, Ann and Josephine; grandchildren Jonathan, Stephanie, Declan and Connor, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Sunday (October 17) from 6.30pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Click here for live-stream or listen on 106.3FM.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Fr Thomas (Tom) Browne of St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow. Formerly of Garryowen, Limerick; Nigeria and Mexico.

Youngest son of the late Patrick and Margaret Browne. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, the Loomes, Browne and Berridge families; grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends and by his Society family.

Funeral Mass, strictly private, will take place in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Monday (October 18) at 12noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Meehan of Knockaderry, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving sisters Maura (Fitzgerald), Bridget (Fitzgerald), Margie (Giltenane), Nancy (Ryan) and Bernie (Houlihan).

Sadly missed by Sr. Catherine, Theresa (Moynihan), brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of great friends.

Reposing at her home this Saturday (October 16) from 3pm for family and neighbours only.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am St. Munchin's Church, Knockaderry with Burial afterwards in Clouncagh graveyard.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Maura O'Donoghue (née Berry) of Castlewell, South Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Duncormick, Wexford.

Beloved wife of the late Donal and sadly missed by her loving children Theresa and John; son-in-law Jack (Quilligan); daughter-in-law Sonya; grandchildren Lorna and Daniel, Brianne and Brendan, brother Mick, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (October 17), from 4pm to 5pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Sr. Angela O'Neill of the Sisters of Mercy, Newport, Tipperary. Formerly of Drombanna, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her sister Gertie; brothers Fr. Charles, Pat & Tony; sister-in-law Moyra; brother-in-law Brendan Howard, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy Community and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (October 16) from 3pm to 5pm for family, her community and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Sunday at 12noon with burial afterwards at St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Jack O'Sullivan of Monaleen Park, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Youghal, County Cork, Club President of Monaleen GAA)

Beloved husband of Brenda and dearly loved father of Annette, Elaine, Jacqueline and Louise.

Predeceased by his brother Paddy; sisters Pattie and Gretta. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Stephen, Eamonn, Gordon and Trevor; grandchildren Olivia, Louis, Nicole, Amy, Megan, Zara, James, Rachel, Andrew and Jack; sister Anna; brother Billy, nephew Martin; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in St. Mary Magdelene, Church, Monaleen, on Monday (October 18) at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery - click here for live stream.

May they all rest in peace