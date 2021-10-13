Deaths in Limerick - October 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Casey

Of Lackendarra, Anglesborough

On October 12, 2021. Patrick (Patsy) peacefully at UHL. Predeceased by his brother Billy (Galtee Wiew Bar, Anglesborough). Deeply regretted by his sisters Helen O'Brien (Gortroe, Mitchelstown) and Mary Fitzgerald (Cappoquin, Waterford), brother-in-law Jimmy Fitzgerald, sister-in-law Winifred Casey, his faithful friend Dina Moloney Feery, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandniece, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Patsy's funeral cortége will leave Fraser's Funeral Home, on Friday morning at 11.30am for 12 noon Mass in Anglesborough Church. Due to the current restrictions funeral will be limited to 50% church capacity. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Franklin

Of Silver Birch Grove, Dooradoyle

Formerly of Roxboro Road, Kilkee, Co Clare and late of Irish Shell.

Michael died peacefully at Milford Care Centre, on October 13, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Elsie. Very deeply regretted by his children Robert, Nessa, Neil and Michael (Dara), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Jeanette, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

The family would like to thank especially the dialysis Unit of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and the ambulance drivers and staff in UHL for their kindness and commitment over the past many years. Milford Care Centre,both nursing home and hospice, Caherass nursing home and Saint Camillus’ rehab. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude and appreciation.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday, October 14 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving on Friday, October 15 for 12noon Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Gallahue

Of Albert Road, Cork City and Anglesboro

On October 12, 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Margaret (née Kiely), loving father of Jackie, Geraldine, Brendan, Meg, Patrick and Katherine and dear brother of John. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Brianna, Madison, Riley, Jacob, Dara, Saoirse, Fiadh, Órdhran, Tessa, Maddie, Sadie, Conor and Chloe, sons-in-law T.J., Turlough and Rory, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his daughter Meg’s house (24 Westgate Park, Bishopstown T12 RX9X) on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Joseph’s SMA Church, Blackrock Road. Funeral Mass will be streamed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/smablackrock

In accordance with current government guidelines capacity in the church is limited to 50%. Funeral afterwards to St Patrick’s churchyard cemetery, Anglesboro.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Mercy Foundation.

*******

The death has occurred of Marie Maher

Of Cliona Park, Moyross

Marie, died suddenly and unexpectedly

Pre-deceased by her mother Mary. Very deeply regretted by her loving father Pat, sisters Pamela and Adele, brother-in-law Michael Taylor, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday, October 14 from 3.30pm to 5pm. Arriving on Friday, October 15 for 11.00am Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Funeral afterwards to Ballysheen (new) Cemetery, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Claire Murphy (née Broderick)

Of Ennis Road, Limerick City and Carrigoran House Nursing Home. Retired National Teacher, (formerly of Dromcollogher). On October 12, 2021, in her 83rd year, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Much loved wife of Michael and cherished mother of Michele, Gemma and Mark. Very sadly missed by her devoted family, sons-in-law Robin and Ian, daughter-in-law Anne, surviving sisters and brother, Eileen. Hilda and John, her adored grandchildren Jack, Isobel, Sam, Zara, James, George and Madeline, brothers and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, staff of Carrigoran House, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Reposing at her family residence, strictly for family and close friends, this Thursday, October 14 from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Friday, October 15 at 11.00am, followed by burial in Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Claire's Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Joe Nash

Of Foynes Road, Askeaton

Late of Carnagh, Ballyhahill. On October 12, 2021. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Sheila, loved son Tony and his daughter in law Donna, sisters Sr Nora, Mary, Teresa and Kit, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton, V94 K598, on Wednesday, October 13, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Mary's Catholic Church, Askeaton. Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/4rOVfhkgyLc . Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The Irish Heart Foundation.