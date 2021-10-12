Deaths in Limerick - October 12, 2021

The death has occurred of John Cahill

Of Knocknavaddy, Furbo, Galway and Abbeyfeale

Predeceased by his dearly beloved sons, baby Aonghus and Ian who died suddenly on April 14, 2020 in Bedfordshire, England at the beginning of the pandemic , predeceased also by his parents Sonny and Nora and siblings, D.J., Donie, Bill, John, Eileen and Tess. John will be deeply missed and mourned by his loving wife Vera, daughters Fiona and Jenny, Ian’s wife Toni Ann and his adored grandchildren Holly, Abigail and Jack, brothers Paddy and Tom, sisters Julia, Kathleen , Mary and Nora, many nephews and nieces, the extended Cahill and Keane family and many friends including the boxing community.

Reposing at the ‘Cillín’ within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna on Wednesday, 13th October, 2021 from 4pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 'Realt na Mara', Church, Furbo at 12 noon. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

All arrangements will be celebrated in accordance with recent government guidelines on conducting funerals.

Remembering John, Ian and Aonghus

May their souls rest in peace

Live-stream link for Mass : https://www.churchtv.ie/furbo/

Family flowers only please. Donations if preferred to Western Alzheimer’s.

*******

The death has occurred of John Coleman

Of Marian Terrace, Cappamore

On October 12, 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his father Michael and mother Bridie and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Willie, Thomas and Patrick, sisters, Teresa, Bridget, Evelyn and Maria, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his home in Marian Terrace on Wednesday, October 13, for family and close friends. Arrival at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Thursday, October 14 for 11.30am. Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines.

*******

The death has occurred of Martin (Monty) Flanagan

Of Greystones

Formerly of Shannon Development. On October 10, 2021 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father of Katherine and Ger. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, his brother Freddie and sister Anna-May. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Jamie, Laura and Emma, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, his long-term carer Patsy, and all of his other wonderful caregivers.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday, October 13 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Thursday, October 14 at 11.00am, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension).

Monty’s requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

*******

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) McDonnell (née Phelan)

Of 73 Carrigeen, Rivers, Annacotty and Templemore, Tipperary

Jo died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus, dearest mother of Mary, Eleanor, Denise and the late Billy.

Sadly missed by her children, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother John, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends including those in Monaleen and Boher Bridge Clubs.

Rest in peace

Reposing at home (Eircode: V94 D98C) on Wednesday, October 13 from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Limerick on Thursday, October 14 at 2pm.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/milfordlimerick

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s funeral home.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of John McSweeney

Of Killiney, Dublin and Limerick City

On October 11, 2021 (peacefully) at home with his family at his side. John, beloved husband and best friend of Pauline (née Greaney) loving father of Mairead, Gráinne and Eoin. Sadly missed by his wife, children and their partners, his adored grandchildren Caoilinn, Lena-Rosie, Lily and Clara, brothers Bobby and Kieran, sister Eibhlín, his extended family, former colleagues of the Irish Army, IDA and ESB and many friends at home and abroad.

John’s Funeral will take place under government guidelines at 11am on Friday, October 15, in St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule and can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/glasthule followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium for family only.

*******

The death has occurred of Timothy Ryan

Of Knockroe, Kilteely

Formerly of 4 New Houses, Nicker, Pallasgreen. On October 12, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his sister Helen and niece Elaine.

Deeply regretted by his wife Shelagh and extended family in England, parents Michael and Eileen, brothers Michael, John, Neilus, Tony and Tommy, sisters Judy, Mary, Margaret & Hanora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening in Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Thursday in Nicker Church at 11.30 am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The mass will be streamed live at https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/ in accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety.

*******

The death has occurred of Martin Tuohy

Of Loughrea, Galway and Abbeyfeale

Of Douglasville, Georgia, USA, and formerly of Loughrea, Galway.

Martin passed from this life on Sunday October 10, 2021, in his 78th year, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Joan (Abbeyfeale) and sister Margaret.

Martin will be deeply mourned by his wife, Sue. Loving Dad, who will be greatly missed by his heartbroken children Ita, Ann, Sandra and Kevin and their Mam, Joan. Martin will be fondly remembered and mourned by his daughter in law, Stacy, sons in law, Mickey and Gerry, adored grandchildren, Amber, Jordan, Tia, Tiernan, Siofra, Sibeal, Danielle, Keely, Jake and Cody, sisters, Marie, Helen, Pat, Johanna and Majella, brother, Maurice, extended family and friends in the US and Ireland.

Martin's funeral will take place Thursday, October 14, in Georgia, followed by private cremation service.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.