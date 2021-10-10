Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, October 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Tommy Cummins, Walkinstown, Dublin and formerly of Kilmoylan, Doon, and late of Premier Dairies and St Michael's House.
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James Hospital; beloved husband of the late Breda and much loved brother of the late Patrick, Joan, William, Nicholas, and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Nora, Betty Gill and Maura, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Tommy Rest in Peace
Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Tuesday, 12th October, from 5pm to 7pm only. In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a Funeral Mass with 50% capacity in St. Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village will be held on Wednesday 13th October, at 10:00am, followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.
To view Tommy’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am please see link: https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of William Clohessy, Ballinvreena, Kilmallock.
Predeceased by his sister Bridget (Bidds). Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick, E34 AE22, Monday evening from 6pm-7pm. William's Funeral cortège will leave Fraser's Funeral Home,Tuesday morning at 11am for 11.30am Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.
Covid 19 restrictions apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church, social distancing and mask wearing. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy and share memories of William can do so in the Condolence Section on rip.ie
A screenshot of the video - widely shared on social media - of Deputy Willie O'Dea shaking hands at the end
Members of the Bruff Remote Working Group held their inaugural meeting during the summer in the Morning Star Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.