Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, October 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Tommy Cummins, Walkinstown, Dublin and formerly of Kilmoylan, Doon, and late of Premier Dairies and St Michael's House.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James Hospital; beloved husband of the late Breda and much loved brother of the late Patrick, Joan, William, Nicholas, and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Nora, Betty Gill and Maura, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Tuesday, 12th October, from 5pm to 7pm only. In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a Funeral Mass with 50% capacity in St. Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village will be held on Wednesday 13th October, at 10:00am, followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

To view Tommy’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am please see link: https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of William Clohessy, Ballinvreena, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by his sister Bridget (Bidds). Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick, E34 AE22, Monday evening from 6pm-7pm. William's Funeral cortège will leave Fraser's Funeral Home,Tuesday morning at 11am for 11.30am Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.

Covid 19 restrictions apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church, social distancing and mask wearing. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy and share memories of William can do so in the Condolence Section on rip.ie