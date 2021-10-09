Deaths in Limerick - October 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Casey

Of Railway Road, Charleville, Cork and Kilmallock

Unexpectedly, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Annette and dear father of Cathy, Maurice and James and brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Billy, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law John Joe, John, Gerry and William, sister-in-law Elizabeth, grand-daughter Eve, James's partner, Rachel, Cathy's partner Ollie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home P56 YY15, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Reception into Holy Cross Church on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Higgins

Of Devere Court, Carew Park, Limerick City

John died peacefully in the loving care of the staff in the Good Council Nursing Home. John is deeply regretted by his loving partner Trisha.

Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, Patrick, Michael, Angelina, Susan, Jonathan and Jason, sisters and brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all other relatives kind neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

John will be reposing from 3pm to 4pm in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., Limerick for family and close friends Monday October 11.

Requiem Mass Tuesday, October 12 at 11.00am in the Holy Family Church Southill, burial afterwards Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2, Lower Gerald Griffin St Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Catherine Josephine Maycock (née Allen)

Of Ballyfermot, Dublin and Adare

née Kathleen Allen, on October 8, 2021. Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of Dr Des O’ Donnell and the staff in St James Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Seán and loving mother to Helen, Freda, Derek, Vera, Eva and Gráinne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends, also her many friends in Sarsfield Day Care Centre, special mention to Tina and Gillian her home helps for all the loving care shown to Catherine.

May she rest in peace

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Ballyfermot on Monday October 11 from 2pm to 4pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Tuesday morning October 12 to Our Lady of assumption Church, Ballyfermot arriving for funeral Mass at 11.30 am. followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/CatherineMaycock

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice are adhered to.

*******

The death has occurred of Denis Tydings

Late of Sarsfield Gardens, Rosbrien

Denis died October 8, 2021, in the Mercy Hospital Cork. Denis is deeply regretted by his devoted lifelong partner Trisha, sons David, Darren and Darren's partner Martina, daughters Rebecca and Lisa, sister Ann, sons in law, loving grandchildren, sister in law Margaret, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.