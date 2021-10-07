Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, October 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret Lyons of Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick City. Late of Danus Clothing Factory, Connie O'Donoghue's Shop and Treacy's Shop Nicholas' Street. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Ignatius and Mary, sister Christina and brother Anthony. Very deeply regretted by her sisters Frances, Anne and Mary, brother James, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Sunday (October 10) from 12pm to 1pm. Arriving on Monday (October 11) for 12pm Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. The funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass.

---------

The death has occurred of Ellen (Peggy) Mackey of Ballyvoreen, Cappamore, Limerick. On October 6, 2021, peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the excellent care of the management and staff of St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Pre-deceased by her parents Catherine and Michael, brothers Andy and Jack, sister Judy Braniff. Sadly missed by her sister Mary Murphy (Cappamore), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-great-grandniece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe, at 11.30am on Saturday, October 9, and burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of Sr. Breeda Noonan of Ballyelan, Ballingarry, Limerick / Presentation Convent Matlock, Derbyshire, and Presentation Convent, Thurles. Peacefully on the 21st September in the loving care of the staff at Ince Blundell Hall Nursing Home, Liverpool. Predeceased by her parents, Catherine and Thomas, her brother Michael, nephew David and brothers-in-law John and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her religious community, loving sisters, Anne Carroll, Margaret Ryan and Kathleen Dundon, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Willie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. In line with current Covid 19 guidelines a private Requiem Mass will be in Presentation Convent, Matlock on Saturday, October 9, at 11am with burial afterwards in the convent cemetery. Mass will be streamed.

---------

The death has occurred of Danny O'Sullivan of Love Lane, Charleville, Cork / Effin, Limerick. Passed away peacefully at home, in the care of his family and wonderful support of Marymount Palliative Care Team. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Denise (nee Wallace), children Sean, Anna and Frank, much loved grandchildren Ruth, Tadhg, Liam, Roan, Alice and Lily, sisters Teresa, Mary-Ita, Sr. Maria Rosa, Sr. Julianne, Betty, Bridie and brother Sean, daughter-in-law Susan, son-in-law Andrew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and his extended family. A livestream is available on the Facebook page of charlevilleparish.ie. A private Requiem Mass will be held in Holy Cross Church Charleville on Friday. Funeral after to Holy Cross Cemetery Charleville, arriving at 1.30 pm (approximately). House private.