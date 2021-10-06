Deaths in Limerick - October 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Kelly (née Dunican)

Of Rivers, Lisnagry

On October 6, 2021 in the excellent care of Milford Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mother of Maura, John, Siobhán and Roisin. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, grandchildren, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Thursday, October 7, from 6pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Arrival at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane on Friday, October 8, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am travelling via Daly’s Cross, Bunkey Cross, and Lisnagry. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery. House private and family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines.

*******

The death has occurred of Denis Nagle

Of Greenpark, Parteen, Clare Dublin 14, and Limerick

Late of PTSB and Orwell School of Motoring and former member of Castle Golf Club, Rathfarnham.

Denis died peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Damien (McMahon), grandchildren Callie and AJ, wife Biddy Fitzgerald, brothers Michael and Brian, other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, October 8 from 5pm to 6pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Saturday at 12noon. To view the mass, visit: https://www.churchservices.tv/parteen. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Please observe current Covid -19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of John Paul Stack

Of Park, Upper Athea, Athea

John passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family and in the care of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his parents Hannah and Phil, sisters Josie and Mary, brothers-in-law Bill Loftus and Leslie Wilson.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Philip (Limerick) and David, sister Kitty (Cathy Wilson), sister-in-law Hannah, nephews and nieces - Philip and Yvonne (Stack), Carmel, Liam, Philip and Hilda (Loftus), other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family only, in accordance with the HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health.

House strictly private

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, from 6.00pm on Thursday, October 7 followed by prayers at 6.30pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, on Friday, October 8 at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Weston

Of Glenfield, Kilmallock

In loving memory of Mary Ellen Weston who sadly passed away on October 1, 2021. Peacefully at the University Hospital of Wales - Mary, devoted wife to Alfred, a much loved mum to Carole and grandmother to Rebecca, Dylan and Thomas. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Resting in the care of Lyndsay Ellis at The Vale Funeral Service, Court Road, Barry until her requiem Mass at St Helen's RC Church on Thursday, October 21, at 11:00am, followed by internment at Barry cemetery. Current church restrictions must be adhered to, this includes the wearing of facial coverings. Thank you for your understanding.

*******

The death has occurred of Seamus Woods

Of Roundstone, Galway and Rathkeale



Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary and siblings John, Tom and Patsy. Deeply regretted by his nephew James and wife Valerie and their children Jordan, Jack, Cameron, best friend Betty, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone on Thursday, October 7 from 5pm to 6pm for family and close friends only. Please adhere to social distance guidelines. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 8 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Gurteen cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Fahey (née Gavin)

Of Clonbrick, Oola

On October 5, 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Joe, her parents Michael and Mary and her infant brother Thomas.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Teresa Ryan, Glencarbery, Hollyford, brother-in-law Pat, cousins, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home Cappawhite Thursday evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church Solohead Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines re Covid-19.