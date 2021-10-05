Deaths in Limerick - October 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Arthur (Nicholas) Gleeson

Of Wickham Street and and formerly of Rossa Avenue, Limerick City

Late of the Concorde Club and Rathbane Golf Club. On October 4, 2021, unexpectedly at his home. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Olga, sister Florence, brothers Jack, William, Tom Jr. and Vincent. Very sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary (Diffley) and Philomena (Punch), brother-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law; Maisie and Teresa, many nephews and nieces, extended family and friends from his life long love of sports.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening, October 6, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Requiem Mass Thursday, October 7, in St John’s Cathedral at 2pm followed by private cremation. Arthur’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by visiting https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Cancer Association.

The death has occurred of Tom Lyons

Of Tully, Glenroe

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Cork University Hospital on October 3, 2021. Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Lil, sisters, Kathleen, Breda and Margaret. Remembered by Aileen, Mary T, Geraldine, Jerry and Carmel; brother of Dermot, Michael, Paddy and sister, Mary. Sadly missed by family, nephews, nieces, relatives, grandchildren, his many friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortège will leave McCarthys Funeral Home to arrive for Mass at 12 midday this Thursday at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe, Co. Limerick followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/IvGpxs0Lup4

May he rest in peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. The family thank you for your understanding at this sad time.