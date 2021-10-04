Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, October 3, 2021

The death has occurred of John Young, Smithfield, Croagh and formerly of Pallaskenry

John died peacefully on the 3rd of October 2021 at his daughter Majella's residence, aged 86. Predeceased by his wife Kit. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Majella and Sheila (Dillane), sons in law Tom and Brian, sister in law Joan, brother in law Ger, beloved grandchildren Shane, Kathyann, Jimmy, Tommy, Charlie and their partners, niece Maria, cousin Margaret, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Sheila's residence, Killaheen, Reens, Ardagh V42XY52, Tuesday 5th of October from 4pm to 7pm, for family and close friends. Funeral Mass at St John the Baptist Church, Croagh, at 11.30am Wednesday 6th of October. Burial afterwards in Croagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Teresa Reidy(née Marley), Knockulcare, Mountcollins and formerly of Islandmore, Lahardane, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo who died at her home on Saturday October 2nd 2021.

Teresa is very sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, Nicholas, Dzeirana, and Melanie.

Predeceased by her brother P.J. and sister Margaret, Teresa is deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen, Gertie and Violet, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Sunday. Funeral cortege will depart Teresa’s home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of the Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Please click this link

Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM locally.

Due to current HSE guidelines current church capacity limited to 50%.

Following Requiem Mass Teresa will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of James Moone, Bridge Street, Newcastle West.

Died on 3rd October 2021 at his residence. Deeply regretted by his wife Irene, sons Richard, Michael and Robert, daughter Lisa, sister Rita (Curtin), brother Richard (USA), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Paul and Ellen, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and his many friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home this Monday 4th October from 7pm until 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 5th October at 11.30am and burial afterwards in St David’s Cemetery, Churchtown. Family flowers only please.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding Covid 19.

The death has occurred of Keith (Hank) Lawlor, Kylefea, Croom.

Unexpectedly at his home. Son of the late Joe and Phil, brother of the late Robert, Wayne and Aidan.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers Denis and Joe, sisters-in-law Eimear and Breda, Uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing Tuesday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6:30 for family and close friends, with removal at 7:30 to St Mary’s Church Croom.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Fedamore Cemetery.

As per covid guidelines, Mass will be live-streamed here

Messages of sympathy can be expressed in the condolence section on rip.ie or through Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Anne Kearns (née Madigan), originally Garryowen and then Dooradoyle.

Anne died peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Milford Care Centre, after the tender care of all in ward 6B in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Frank and dearest mother of Olivia, Margaret & Kenneth, adored nana to Kenny, Ryan, Robbie, Bradley, Teddy, Brody & the late Milo and loving sister to Mary, Ger, Patrick, Paul, Martin, Brien and the late Helen.

Very sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday October 4th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only.

Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday October 5th in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

The capacity of the crematorium is limited to 70 people.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Click here to donate online.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of John Duggan, Abbey Court, Fr. Russell Road, Ballykeeffe. Director Duggan Glass and Mirror, Roches Street.

Peacefully. Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved dad of Kieran, Lillian, Sean, Gráinne, Joe and Margaret. Predeceased by his brothers Cathal, Dan and Michael. Deeply regretted by his brothers Bernard and Paddy, sisters-in-law June, Bridie, Marion, Nuala and Siún, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Ss. Peter and Pauls Church, Crecora this Tuesday (5th October) at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Bill Doody, Cairncourt, Fermoy, and Feohanagh.

Peacefully on October 3rd 2021 at his home. Bill, aged 74 years, beloved partner of Kay Foley. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his twin sister Cathy, brothers Pat, Con & Eddie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece’s, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Martin Neligan & Sons Funeral Home, The Old Train Station, Fermoy, P61K682 on Tuesday October 5th 2021 from 5pm to 6pm. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Fermoy at 9.30am on Wednesday 6th October for Mass at 10am. Followed by burial in Kilcrumper New cemetery, Fermoy. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St. Patrick’s Hospital, Fermoy.

Mass will be live streamed at http://www.fermoyparish.ie