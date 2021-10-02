Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, October 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Katharina (Kate) Coleman (née Vois) of Gleann Oisin, Ludden Beg, Ballyneety Co Limerick and Düren, Germany. Passed away peacefully in University Hospital Limerick on 30th September 2021. Beloved wife of Fintan. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Maire, Fintan, Kevin, Trish, Tina,Lisa, Erika, Rachel, Ruth. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Andrea and Ann, sons-in-laws Gerry, Eddie, Ger, Andy, Sean and Kevin. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Beloved sister Erika and her late brother Heinz as well as extended family in Germany. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, for family and close friends, on Monday (October 4) from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving on Tuesday (October 5) for 11.30am Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Ludden Cemetery, Ballyneety.

The death has occurred of John Enright of Glenbrohane, Garryspillane, Limerick. John former National Hunt Jockey. Survived by his loving wife Janis, sons John and Anthony, daughters Angela and Kathryn, sons-in-law Jimmy and Denny, daughters-in-law Samantha and Lynsey, grand-sons, grand-daughters, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Ballylanders on Monday evening 4th October from 6pm. to 8pm. Funeral cortége leaving funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am for 11am. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel McMahon of Norwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Former musician and late of Clover Meats and Provident Personal Credit. Noel died peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by his caring family. Pre-deceased by his parents Harry and Elizabeth(Claughaun Court, Garryowen). Sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica, daughter Rebecca and Shane, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and all other relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Thursday, October 7th, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends only. Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral on Friday, October 8th, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Sr. Barbara (Mona) Armstrong, Little Company of Mary, Castletroy, Limerick / Cabra, Dublin. Sr. Barbara died peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre staff. Pre-deceased by her parents James-Patrick and Bridget (Delaney), Sadly missed by her brothers Joseph and Jim, her sister Sheila, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Little Company of Mary Sisters and her many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christian’s Church, Milford on Monday (4th October) at 11:30am for family and community members only. This Mass will be streamed live. Burial after in Milford Convent Cemetery.

