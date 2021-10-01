Search

01/10/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Friday October 1, 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Johanna Leahy (née Ryan) Kilmallock, Limerick

The death has occurred of Johanna Leahy (nee Ryan), Tiermore, Martinstown and late of Emmet St., Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, October 1st 2021. Very peacefully, in her 96th year, in the tender and loving care of Maura and Bryan and all the staff at St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran. Wife of the late John P. Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters, Sr. Mary Ryan and Christina Looby, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Johanna's funeral will arrive on Saturday, 2nd Oct., for 12 noon Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown, followed by burial afterwards to Emly Cemetery.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock or you may leave a message on the condolence book below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Real (née O'Reilly) Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, Limerick

Mary Real (nee O’Reilly) (Mulgrave Street, Limerick). Passed away peacefully on October 1st 2021, in the loving and wonderful care of the staff of Catherine McAuley House Nursing Home. Reunited with her beloved husband Augustine (Gus). Wonderful and cherished Mum to Martina, Mary, Ger and Cora. She will be sadly missed by her adored and cherished grandchildren Edel, Simon, Margaret, Sinead, Fiona, Tara, Stephen and Luke, sons-in-law Noel, Cormac, Frank and Paddy, extended family, friends and neighbours. 

May She Rest in Peace 

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, Cathedral Place, this Saturday (2nd October) at 11.15am, followed by private burial. Family flowers only, please. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

