Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, September 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Daly of Keane Street, Killalee, Limerick. Anthony (Tony) passed from this life in the care of Roseville Nursing Home, on September 29, 2021. Very sadly missed by his family and friends. Arriving on Saturday (October 2) to St John's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery. The funeral cortege will travel pass the family home on Keane Street, after Mass enroute to the cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of John Godwin, Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale, and formerly of Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry, who died on Tuesday, September 28. John is sadly missed by his wife Alma, children Phillip, Linda and Sandra, his brothers Ron and Ian and their families, all his other relatives and friends, his work colleagues, especially those at Feale Print. Reposing on Friday at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44), for family and close friends from 7.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 1.00 p.m.

The death has occurred of Tom Halpin of Ballycaseymore Hill, Shannon, Clare / Limerick City. Late of Hyde Road, Limerick and of Cluain Airne, Shannon. Formerly of the Shannon Airport Police. Tom died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick in the company of his family. Beloved husband of Mary (Bernie) and father of Thomas, Gary and Robert (who predeceased him). Brother of Stephen and the late Marie (Costello) and Timmy. Sadly, missed by his daughter-in-law Caroline, his grandchildren Rachel, Eoin and Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Tom’s family would like to thank the HDU and ICU staff at UHL for the level of care given and compassion shown to Tom in his time of need. The funeral Cortege will depart from the family home on Saturday at 10.40am enroute to SS. John and Paul's Church, Shannon, to arrive for 11am requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Illaunmanagh Cemetery, Shannon. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Hickey of Daly Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Formerly of St. Mary's Park, Limerick and late of the Crescent Shopping Centre, Star Rovers and South End United. Died suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his mother Esther. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Sian, granddaughter Gwen, Laura, father Tony, brother Declan, sisters Catriona, Sharon and Martina, nieces, nephews, other relatives, the Wilson family and friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Sunday (October 3) from 11am to 1pm. Arriving on Monday (October 4) for 11.00am requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mangan of 13 Galtee View, Hospital, and formerly of Croagh and Herbertstown. Mick passed away peacefully at his daughter Bridget Jnr's residence on 29 September 2021. Loving husband of the recently deceased Bridget Snr. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Bridget, son in law Mark, grandson Michael, brother Sean (Canada) sister Maura (Canada), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, family relatives and a wide circle of friends. Mick will be reposing at Davern's Funeral home Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) Friday 1st October from 4pm until 6pm. For anyone wishing to line the road as a mark of respect, Mick’s funeral cortege will leave his daughter Bridget’s residence in Cluain Foinse on Saturday 2nd October at 11.10am for requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. John the Baptist Church Hospital. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

