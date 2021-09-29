Deaths in Limerick - September 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Brazil (née Shine)

Of Mullally Lawn, Cappamore and Fethard, Tipperary

On September 28, 2021, peacefully in the care of the Good Council nursing home, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sister Mary (Australia), brother-in-law Trevor, sisters-in-law Josie O’Dwyer (Doon) and Mary Sheridan (Caherconlish), nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, good friends Eileen, Bridie and Sheamie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines re Covid-19.

*******

The death has occurred of Danny Duggan

Of Ballycooney, Kilchreest, Loughrea, Galway and Ardagh

Danny passed peacefully from this life on Monday, September 27, in the care of Corrib Ward, UCHG, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, Danny will be sadly missed by his sons, Peter and Andrew, sister Ann, brother William, brother in law Seán, sister in law Breda, nephews Danny, Eamon and Mark, niece Majella, grand nephew, grand nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Danny's funeral will take place in private with family only at Shannon Crematorium on Friday, October 1.

*******

The death has occurred of Tom Gleeson

Of Pigeon Hill House, Ballymorris, Cratloe, Clare and Limerick

Tom died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of the late Rose and dearest father of Linda (Gallagher), Audrey (Fitzgerald), Tom, Maureen (Hayes) and Edmund. Beloved brother of Mary and the late John, Anne (Neville) and Pat. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 18 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at home in Ballymorris (Eircode:V95 T3Y1) on Thursday, September 30 from 4pm to 7pm for family and close friends only.

Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church, Cratloe on Friday October 1 for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Joan Hoyne (née Healy)

Of 4 Lismakeera, Askeaton and Kildimo, Limerick

Peacefully on September 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply missed by her sons Joe and Sean, daughters Maria and Annette, her brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law and her wonderful neighbours and friends in Askeaton.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Joan's residence this Thursday, September 30, from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral cortege will depart Joan's residence on Friday, 1st October, at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Burial afterwards at Reilig Mhuire Graveyard, Toomdeely, Askeaton.

Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

*******

The death has occurred of Brendan Kinnane

Of Bottomstown, Hospital

Brendan passed away, peacefully, in the care of the staff of the HDU at University Hospital Limerick, on September 28, 2021. Predeceased by his parents James and Brigid, brothers Denis and Rev. Danny and nephew Martin. He is survived by his loving wife Catherine, children Deirdre, John Paul and Declan, brothers James, Gerard, Rev. Gus, Pat and Tommy. Grandchildren Caoimhe, Maebh and Aaron. Son in Law Colm, daughter in law Emma, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Brendan will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) on Thursday, September 30, from 1pm until 7pm. (The family will not be in attendance). Requiem Mass for family and close friends on Friday, October 1, in St. Mary's Church, Knockainey, at 11.30am. Mass can be viewed at https://churchcamlive.ie/knockainey-parish-live-stream/. Burial afterwards in The Hill Cemetery, Knockainey. Please ensure social distancing is adhered to.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Liver unit, St. Vincent's Hospital Dublin.

May he rest in peace

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Mackessey (née Hill)

Formerly of Ellen Street

Betty, died peacefully in the loving care of Roseville Nursing Home.

Only daughter of the late Tom and Annie. Very deeply regretted by her aunt Teresa Morris and all the Morris family, Terry and all the Mackessey family, Jean Towell and family, her cousins the Woodland family and the O'Leary family in Cork.

May she rest in peace

Arriving on Saturday, October 2 to St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street, for Requiem Mass at 10am, for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Rachel Moloney (née O'Brien)

Of Ard Cuain, Clanmaurice Avenue

On September 29, 2021, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Sean. Dearly loved mother of Tomas, Eilís, Sean Paul and Donagh. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Caroline and Margaret, son-in-law Jim (Madden), grandchildren Maggie, Hilary, Hugh, James, John, Ruth, Rachel, Elizabeth, Claire, Paul and Jane, great-grandchildren Enya and Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home for family, close friends and neighbours this Thursday, September 30 from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for family, close friends and neighbours will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Friday, October 1 at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Rachel’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Lilian O'Carroll (née Kelly)

Of Arklow, Wicklow and Limerick

Peacefully with her family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Joe and John, daughter Mary (Shady), her adored granddaughters Jean and Lynn and great-granddaughter Abigail, her son-in-law Bernard, daughter-in-law Jan, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace.

A private family funeral has taken place.

*******

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell

Of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Fr. Russell Road

Formerly of Vizes Field

Late of Ranks, Tobaccoland, Young Munsters RFC and the Naval Association.

John, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Phil, sons Pat and Gary, daughters Linda, Marie and Sinead, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters Chrissie, Bernie and Marie, daughter-in-law Mary, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

John will repose at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday, September 30 from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving on Friday, October 1 for 11.30am Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of JOAN Phelan (née Leahy)

Of 'Woodview', Upper Athea, Athea and Tralee, Kerry

Late of Manor West, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Joan passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel, Co Kerry.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband Michael, predeceased by her sister Breda (Collins, Newmarket on Fergus); sadly missed by her brother Jim (Athea), sister Mai (Duffy, Dublin), sister-in-law Julie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

A private family funeral and burial will take place in accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 2 at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The capacity of the Church is limited to 50% but the Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis’

Family flowers only please

Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.

*******

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Buckley (née Tierney)

Of Cloncagh, Limerick

Peacefully on September 27, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Con and daughter Mary, sisters Kit and Peg, brothers Jim and Mick.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Breeda McCarthy, (Adare), Carmel Ruddy (Castlebar), sons Niall (Ratoath) and Tim ( Kilcock). daughters-in-law Claire and Laura, sons-in-law Liam, Conor and MJ, Cora and Joan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Arriving at St.Mary's Church Cloncagh, this Thursday September 30, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVU8SZJheks

A special word of thanks to all the management and staff of Caherass Nursing Home for their care of Nellie over the past three years.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to O’Grady Funeral Directors Ballingarry.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Crowe

Of Carrigmore House, Doon

On September 28, 2021, peacefully, in the excellent care of the management and staff of St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, surrounded by his family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Rosemarie and Mary, sons Tim, Martin, Pat and Bernard, sisters Sr. Sheila, Mary and Anna, brother Billy, sons-in-law Maurice Fitzgerald and Noel Browne, daughters-in-law Audrey, Jo, Niamh and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, 17 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church Doon. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://doonparish.ie/webcam/ Please adhere to government guidelines re Covid-19.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Keogh (née Flynn)

Of Kinvara, Galway and Croom

Formerly Donoman, Croom. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Tracy, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, extended family neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in her home at No 3 Nun's Orchard, Kinvara, Co. Galway (H91X8F5) this Wednesday, September 29, from 5pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Croom, on Thursday for 12noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed at http://croomparish.ie/webcam/. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Children's Grief Centre.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family the Funeral cortége will leave Mary's home in Kinvara at 10am approx on Thursday en route to St.Mary's Church Croom.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to O’Grady Funeral Directors Ballingarry.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Alice Kirby (née Keogh)

Of Raheen, Ballyneety

On September 28, 2021 (peacefully) at her daughter's residence.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jack, brothers and sisters. Much-loved mother of Mai (Khalifa), John, Pat, Angela (Lordan), Alice (Casey) and Kay (Zundel) and her Sister Sr. Angela, grandchildren, Toss, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Salah, Steve, Jimmy and Andy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A leitheid ni bheidh ann aris

The funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Knockea, on Friday, October 1 for 1pm requiem Mass, for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Raheen Cemetery.

House strictly private, please

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

*******

The death has occurred of Marie O'Connor (née Moran)

Of ''The Lane'' Upper Athea, Athea, Limerick

Formerly of Tooreendonnell, Athea, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of "Bluebell Ward", St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jeremiah (Martin), her parents Ellen & Paddy, brothers Jack, Patsy and Dan, brothers in law and sisters in law. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Patsy and Liam, daughters in law Kathlelen and Joan, grandchildren, David, Aislinn, Aoife and Amy and great-grandchildren, brother Tom, sisters in law Hannah, Mary, Anne and Narry ,nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence for family and friends on Wednesday night.

Requiem Mass for Marie will take place in St. Bartholomews Church, Athea, on Thursday, September 30 at 12.00 noon, streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea followed by burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

Funeral cortege will depart from Marie's home at 11.20 a.m. approx. on route to the church on Thursday morning.

*******

The death has occurred of Louise Ryan

Of 48 Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry, Limerick

Unexpectedly, on September 26, 2021.

Loving mother to Darragh. Daughter of Mike and Deirdre Ryan. Survived by her son, parents, sister Sinead, brothers David, Jonathan and Andrew. Sinead's husband Paul, David's partner Marion. Nephews Daithi and Isaac, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Louise will repose at her family home for family and close friends on Wednesday, September 29 from 5pm.

House strictly private prior this.

Arriving St Mary's Church, Pallaskenry, Thursday 30 September for 12pm Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortege will leave the family home at 11.30am enroute to St Mary's Church.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.