Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Lucy Egan (née Bourke), Brickfield, Kilmallock, Limerick.
She died peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at Beech Lodge nursing home Bruree, beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of Carmel, Edel, Liam, Jacinta and Norma. Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry, Dan, Brendan, and Barry, daughter-in-law Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, good friend Rita, relatives and friends.
May she rest in peace.
Reception into Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message from follow the link below.
