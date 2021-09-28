Search

28/09/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Lucy Egan (née Bourke), Brickfield, Kilmallock, Limerick.

She died peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at Beech Lodge nursing home Bruree, beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of Carmel, Edel, Liam, Jacinta and Norma. Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry, Dan, Brendan, and Barry, daughter-in-law Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, good friend Rita, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reception into Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message from follow the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, click here.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media