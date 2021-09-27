Deaths in Limerick - Monday, September 27, 2021

The death has occurred unexpectedly of Louise Ryan, 48 Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, 26th September 2021. Loving mother to Darragh, daughter of Mike and Deirdre Ryan. Survived by her son, parents, sister Sinead, brothers David, Jonathan and Andrew, Sinead's husband Paul, David's partner Marion, nephews Daithi and Isaac, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The death has occurred of Majella (Nora) Phelan (née Jackson) Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick



Majella (Nora) Phelan (nee Jackson), Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick), September 25th 2021 peacefully. Beloved wife of Edward. Dearly loved mother of Paddy, Edward, Rachel and Maryanne. Sadly missed by Beatrice, her son-in-law Alan, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday (28th September) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childer's Road, this Wednesday (29th September) at 11.30am, followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Nora’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Martina PAYNE Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Martina died on 25th September 2021.

Beloved mother of Noel and A.J. and dearest daughter to Sandra and Liam, loving sister to Shannon and Óran and granddaughter to Marie.

Sadly missed by her family, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Thomondgate on Thursday September 30th at 11:00am. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of the website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



O’Dwyer (née Wall) Mary (Dundrum, Dublin and Clouncagh, Co. Limerick), 26 September 2021, died peacefully at Annabeg Nursing Home, cared for by her family and the kind nursing staff. Predeceased by her beloved husband Henry and brother Richard.

Mary will be greatly missed by her daughters Siobhán, Máire, Caitríona and Geraldine, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brothers Daithí and Patrick, sons-in-law Brian, Alan, Liam and Barry, grandchildren Albha, Cathal, Daragh, Kate, Cillian and Oran, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís

Mary will be at her family home on Tuesday, 28 September 2021, from 4pm to 7pm. Covid precautions will be taken and callers should please wear masks. Funeral mass at Holy Cross Church, Dundrum on Wednesday, 29 September, at 11.15am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The mass will be streamed on https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam. Donations in lieu of flowers (apart from family) if liked to Mary’s favourite charity, Sr Stan’s Focus Ireland. Mary’s family would like to thank sincerely all who helped to look after Mary in her final years.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel Hayes The Sparr, Ballingarry, Limerick. He died peacefully on September 26th 2021, surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and brother Denjoe.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Esther (neé Bowen), sons James and Denis, daughter Shauna, brother Billy, sister Maggie, daughter-in-law Trish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry this Wednesday, September 29th, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St.Mary's new cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortége will leave the family residence at 11am approx en route to Church.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to O’Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

