Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, September 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Norman Keehan, Monaskeha, Clonlara, formerly of Corbally and late of Diageo, Carey's Road, Limerick.
Norman, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre.
Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, son John, daughter Muire, grandchildren Eoghan, Fionn, Jamie and Alana, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Gary, brothers Gerard, Dessie and Michael, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.
May He Rest in Peace
Norman, will repose at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (September 28th) from 4pm to 6pm. The funeral Cortege will depart the family residence in Monaskeha, Clonlara, on Wednesday (September 29th) at 10.20am en route to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass, for family and close friends.
Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)
Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.
House strictly private, please
Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.