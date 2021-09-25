Search

25/09/2021

Deaths in Limerick - September 25, 2021

THE death has occurred (peacefully at St. Francis' Hospice, Raheny) of Mary Roche (née O'Connell) of The Cornmill, Balbriggan, Dublin. Formerly of Camas Newcastle West, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Michael and Margaret. Deeply missed by her husband Peter; children Elaine, Brian, John, Derek and Alan; their spouses, Dave, Anne, Mairéad, Ann-Marie and Sinéad and her 13 grandchildren.

Also remembered by her brothers Denis, Maurice, Eddie and Mike; sisters-in-law Marie, Joan and Mary; nieces, nephews & friends.

Reposing in McNally's Funeral Home, Drogheda St, Balbriggan (K32 FN34) on Tuesday (September 28) from 6pm to 8pm with removal on Wednesday to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for funeral mass at 11am

Cremation afterwards at Dardistown crematorium.

____________________________

The death has occurred of John (Jack) O'Shea of Marian Avenue, Roxboro Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Ulster Bank, and a lifelong member of Young Munster R.F.C.

Pre-deceased by his parents Gerard and Kathleen and his only brother Michael. John is survived by his sisters Margaret, Gerardine, Valerie, Linda and Patricia; nieces and nephews, Deirdre, David, Eoghan, Sebastian, Devin, Lara, Caoileann, Fionn, Catriona and Benjamin; brothers-in-law Declan, Brian and Miceal, close cousins, neighbours and friends.

John's funeral has taken place, according to his wishes (due to the Pandemic).

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Oncology Unit 6B at University Hospital Limerick.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Noreen J. Murphy (née O' Connor) of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Formerly of Grogeen, Caherlane.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny and sister Mary. Beloved mother of Mary, Noeleen, Joan and David.

Sadly missed by her family and grandchildren Sarah, Laura, John, Jacqueline and David; sons-in-law Pat, Martin and John; daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces, nephews, sister in law Peggy, extended family Gertie, Tommy and Brid, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home this Sunday (September 26) between 4pm and 8pm in Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale.

Removal on Monday, at 10.30am, to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale for 11am Mass followed by burial in Reilig Ide Naofa Graveyard.

Family Flowers only.

____________________________

The death has occurred of David Allen of Meagher Avenue, Prospect, Limerick city. Late of Shannon Diamond.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Allen (nee King). Very deeply regretted by his sons Terence and David; daughter-in-law Isobel; grandchildren Jade and Ethan; brothers Paddy, Tony and Terry; sister Alice Forde and her husband Val, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday (September 26) from 12 noon to 1pm (for family and close friends).

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) at 10am on Monday (September 27) in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

May they all rest in peace

